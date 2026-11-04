Statement By The Texas Hemp Business Council On The Results Of The 2026 Midterm Elections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) issued the following statement regarding the November 3, 2026, midterm elections:

“Texas voters delivered a powerful message in the November 3 election, marking a significant turning point for the state's hemp industry. The defeat of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and the election of Vikki Goodwin, who supports regulation rather than prohibition, represent an important shift toward a new approach to hemp in Texas.

“Combined with changes across the state's political and judicial landscape, the election creates an opportunity to build on our existing relationships and establish new ones with incoming state leadership. Our goal remains to preserve Texas' $10 billion hemp industry, maintain adult consumer access to hemp-derived products and support the responsible businesses that serve Texans.”

About the Texas Hemp Business Council

The Texas Hemp Business Council is an industry organization dedicated to promoting the hemp-based cannabinoid industry in Texas, while advocating for consumer safety, education and stakeholder engagement. More information is available at .

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

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310-279-5980