Honorhealth Performs First Open-Heart Surgery At Four Peaks Medical Center

Dr. Robert Riley, chief of cardiovascular surgery, HonorHealth Heart Care

Dr. Kevin Brady, director of cardiovascular surgery, HonorHealth Four Peaks Medical Center

HonorHealth Four Peaks Medical Center cardiothoracic surgeons

HonorHealth Four Peaks Medical Center

HonorHealth Four Peaks Medical Center performs its first open-heart surgery, bringing specialized heart care closer to home for East Valley residents.

- Dr. Robert Riley, chief of cardiovascular surgery, HonorHealth Heart CareMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HonorHealth, a leading Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system, has reached a major milestone in expanding cardiovascular care in the East Valley, completing its first open-heart surgery at HonorHealth Four Peaks Medical Center.The procedure marks the launch of open-heart surgery services at the medical center, giving East Valley residents greater access to specialized heart care closer to home. The milestone follows months of planning, preparation and collaboration among teams across the HonorHealth system."As the East Valley continues to grow, so does the need for advanced cardiovascular care," said Robert Riley, MD, chief of cardiovascular surgery and physician lead for HonorHealth Medical Group cardiovascular services, HonorHealth Heart Care. "Bringing open-heart surgery to Four Peaks Medical Center means more patients can access specialized care in their own community, backed by the expertise of our entire HonorHealth Heart Care team.”Patients receiving heart surgery at Four Peaks will benefit from a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach that brings together cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiologists, anesthesiologists, nurses, rehabilitation specialists and other care team members across the HonorHealth Heart Care network. Together, these specialists work to provide personalized care and support patients from diagnosis through recovery.“Establishing an open-heart surgery program requires more than surgical expertise,” said Kevin Brady, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon with HonorHealth Heart Care and director of cardiovascular surgery, HonorHealth Four Peaks Medical Center.“It takes extensive planning, specialized resources and rigorous preparation to ensure every aspect of patient care is carefully coordinated. Completing our first case at Four Peaks is an important milestone and reflects the experience and dedication that went into bringing this program to life.”The program is supported by HonorHealth's experienced team of cardiothoracic surgeons, including Drs. Brady, Riley, Daniel Eads, Charles Wojnarski and Zain Khalpey. The first open-heart surgery was performed in November 2026 by Drs. Brady and Riley.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona's largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,300 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.

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HonorHealth performs first open-heart surgery at Four Peaks Medical Center News Provided By HonorHealth November 04, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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