Three Southern California Women Bring Fashion, Family And Entrepreneurship Together For The Holiday Season

From traditional hatmaking & music tours to Hollywood entertainment, the women behind The Famly Bizness are building a business rooted in creativity & fashion

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three Southern California women with remarkably different backgrounds are coming together to build something bigger than a fashion business. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Bonita Sutton, Celecia Tymeka Johnson and Lashelle Sanders, the women behind The Famly Bizness, are sharing their journey of family entrepreneurship, creativity and a shared commitment to making fashion accessible.Based in Carson, California, The Famly Bizness offers hats, clothing, purses, accessories, sports themed merchandise, collectibles and keepsakes. But behind the products are three women whose individual stories stretch from traditional millinery and healthcare technology to international music performances and Hollywood entertainment.Together, they are working to build a family enterprise that connects fashion, entertainment, mentorship and opportunities for future generations.## Three Women, Three Journeys, One Family BusinessFor Bonita Sutton, fashion began with a fascination for the art of making hats.As the youngest student in a Saturday millinery class at West Los Angeles College, Sutton learned techniques for shaping felt and straw, working with traditional wooden hat blocks and constructing headwear by hand.She later continued her education through adult night school and founded Hats by Bonita in 2008 while building a professional career in information systems at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.Today, her experience provides a foundation for The Famly Bizness and its expanding vision for fashionable, accessible headwear and clothing.For Celecia Tymeka Johnson, creativity has always extended beyond fashion.A classically trained lyric soprano, Johnson studied music performance at El Camino College and California State University, Dominguez Hills. Her artistic journey includes touring Europe with hip hop in 2013, performing poetry and spoken word, and developing her own music.Today, she brings that creativity into the family enterprise through product development, design equipment and hands on production, while continuing her interest in mentoring young people.Lashelle Sanders brings another dimension to the business through her experience in acting, hosting, stand up comedy and the entertainment industry.Her personal history includes connections to influential figures from Los Angeles hip hop culture, giving her a distinctive perspective on entertainment, entrepreneurship and the importance of preserving personal stories.Sanders also advocates for affordable fashion that allows everyday consumers to express their individuality without spending a fortune.## Bringing Personal Style Back Into Holiday ShoppingAs consumers prepare for holiday gatherings, celebrations and gift giving, The Famly Bizness is introducing shoppers to its growing selection of headwear, clothing and accessories.The company emphasizes individual expression, affordability and merchandise that reflects different personalities and lifestyles.From statement hats and fashion accessories to everyday clothing and keepsakes, the women want customers to find pieces that feel personal rather than ordinary.Their approach also reflects a broader belief that supporting independent businesses during the holiday season can help strengthen family enterprises and create opportunities within local communities.## Building More Than a Retail BusinessAlthough fashion is central to The Famly Bizness, the founders envision a company that reaches beyond traditional retail.Their long term goals include creating opportunities for independent designers, supporting emerging entrepreneurs, expanding inclusive fashion options and introducing young people to entrepreneurship, creativity and financial literacy.The family's commitment to mentorship is influenced in part by experiences with community organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club, where educational support and positive role models helped shape opportunities for younger family members.For the women behind The Famly Bizness, success is not simply measured by merchandise sold. It is also measured by the knowledge, skills and opportunities they can pass to future generations.## A Story of Women Supporting WomenThe journey of Sutton, Johnson and Sanders reflects a growing movement of women creating businesses around their talents, experiences and shared values.Each brings different strengths to the enterprise, but all three share a commitment to building something that can continue beyond themselves.Their story offers a perspective on what happens when women combine their individual talents to pursue a common business vision.As the holiday season approaches, The Famly Bizness hopes to introduce more consumers to its products while sharing the people, experiences and ambitions behind the brand.## Media Interview OpportunitiesBonita Sutton, Celecia Tymeka Johnson and Lashelle Sanders are available for consideration for interviews and feature stories covering:1. Women entrepreneurs building family businesses.2. Affordable holiday fashion and statement headwear.3. Traditional millinery and the art of hatmaking.4. Women in music, entertainment and entrepreneurship.5. Family legacy, mentorship and generational opportunity.6. The importance of supporting independent businesses during the holiday shopping season.## About The Famly BiznessThe Famly Bizness is a Black women led, family owned fashion and retail business based in Carson, California. Founded around the creative talents and entrepreneurial vision of Bonita Sutton, Celecia Tymeka Johnson and Lashelle Sanders, the business offers headwear, clothing, purses, accessories, sports themed merchandise, collectibles and keepsakes. Its broader mission includes affordable fashion, creative entrepreneurship, mentorship and opportunities for independent designers and future generations.Website:

Sharifah Hardie

The Famly Bizness

+1 562-822-0965

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Three Southern California Women Bring Fashion, Family and Entrepreneurship Together for the Holiday Season News Provided By Ask Sharifah November 04, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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