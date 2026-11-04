Los Angeles Estate Located In Famed Bird Street Neighborhood Above The Sunset Strip To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

Custom-built 11,800±-square-foot residence with panoramic city views to auction in cooperation with Tessa and Barron Hilton of Compass

- Barron Hilton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A custom-built estate commanding a coveted promontory in Los Angeles' famed Bird Street neighborhood will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Held in cooperation with leading agents Tessa and Barron Hilton of Compass, bidding is scheduled to open on 4 December via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions. Listed for $29.9 million, the sale will culminate live in New York City on 16 December at The Dominick as part of Concierge Auctions' End-of-Year Global Sale, a two-day New York City auction sale event offering a curation of best-in-class luxury properties from across the globe.

“Los Angeles has long been one of the world's defining luxury real estate markets, and the Bird Streets in particular have an international recognition that extends far beyond California,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“This property brings together the elements sophisticated buyers at this level consistently seek––a commanding setting, extraordinary views, privacy, scale, and exceptional craftsmanship. Bringing a property of this caliber to auction gives us the opportunity to reach an international buyer pool and build momentum around one of the Bird Streets' standout offerings.”

“We purchased this home during a different chapter of our lives, when the COVID pandemic limited our ability to travel for work,” said the current owners.“As travel resumed, our need to spend time in California gradually diminished. We ultimately chose the auction process because, much like the sale of fine art, it creates a sense of exclusivity, attracts discerning buyers, and offers a unique investment opportunity for someone located far beyond Southern California in search of a distinctive property like ours.”

“The Bird Streets have gone through many generations of Los Angeles real estate, but they've never lost their relevance,” said Tessa Hilton.“There's a very small collection of streets that can offer this kind of hillside setting just above the Sunset Strip, and that has kept the neighborhood at the center of the luxury market. 1305 Collingwood is a great example of why buyers continue to gravitate here.”

“While some homes are designed primarily to make an impression, this home was also designed to be lived in,” Barron Hilton.“Wellness, in particular, feels like a genuine part of the residence rather than an added amenity. Combined with the private primary level, it creates a meaningful retreat within the larger home.”

Perched above the Sunset Strip with sweeping views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, the 11,800±-square-foot residence was custom-built in 2015 and features expansive marble slabs, travertine flooring that extends seamlessly indoors and out, and finely crafted wood doors and millwork. The estate also features an automatic retractable glass wall connecting the interiors directly to an expansive pool deck overlooking the city.

Designed around Southern California's indoor-outdoor lifestyle, the home opens onto a resort-caliber entertainer's deck with an infinity-edge pool and spa, multiple fire features, built-in barbecue, and ample space for alfresco dining and entertaining, all set against city lights, mountain, and ocean views.

Occupying its own level, the primary suite serves as a private retreat with a balcony and spa-inspired bath. Additional amenities throughout the residence include a Himalayan salt-walled spa and sauna, state-of-the-art gym, media room, temperature-controlled wine cellar with tasting area, bar, and separate staff quarters.

The property offers immediate access to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills while maintaining the privacy of its hillside setting. Long regarded as one of Los Angeles' most coveted enclaves, the Bird Streets have drawn generations of high-profile residents from entertainment, music and business including Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Anniston and George Harrison.

Images of the property may be viewed online with credit to Shawn May Photography, Michael Wells and Mike Kelley.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Los Angeles Estate Located in Famed Bird Street Neighborhood Above the Sunset Strip to Sell via Concierge Auctions News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 04, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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