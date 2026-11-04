Stanton University Hosts Fall 2026 Faculty Event On Bridging The Gap Between The Classroom And The Workplace

Faculty members sitting together, exchanging ideas, and participating in a professional development discussion.

Dr. Reburiano shares insights and ideas with fellow faculty members during his presentation.

Stanton University recognizes Prof. Iyad Afalqa - one of faculty members for their 10 years of dedicated service, commitment, and valuable contributions to the University.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In October 2026, Stanton University brought faculty members together for its biannual Faculty Training, centered on the theme“Bridging the Gap Between the Classroom and the Workplace.” Held at the University's Anaheim Campus, the training provided an opportunity for faculty to connect with colleagues, exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore practical approaches to strengthening teaching practices.

As higher education continues to evolve alongside changing industry expectations, preparing students for success requires more than delivering academic knowledge. It also involves helping them develop the practical skills, professional competencies, and confidence needed to transition successfully from the classroom into the workplace. With this in mind, the Fall 2026 Faculty Training encouraged educators to reflect on how classroom instruction can better align with the demands of today's professional environments.

As part of the program, selected faculty members were invited to serve as presenters, sharing their expertise, professional backgrounds, and insights with their colleagues. Their presentations contributed to the event's collaborative atmosphere, encouraging meaningful conversations about the relationship between academic instruction and professional development. By sharing practical experiences and successful teaching strategies, presenters helped provide their fellow educators with ideas that could be adapted and applied directly in their own classrooms.

Stanton University extends its sincere appreciation to the guest speakers and professors - Dr. Kevin Sakamoto, Dr. Astor Suriano, Prof. Mafe Seva, Dr. Marco Reburiano, and Dr. Nabil Osman - for sharing their expertise, insights, and professional experiences. Their contributions enriched the program and provided valuable perspectives on teaching effectiveness, academic development, and student success.

A special highlight of the event was the recognition of faculty members for their outstanding dedication and long-standing service to the university. Stanton University proudly honored Prof. Iyad Alfalqa, Prof. Haksu Han, Dr. James Ko, and Dr. Young Joon Kim in recognition of their 10 Years of Outstanding Service. This recognition celebrated their decade of commitment, professional contributions, and lasting impact on the university community.

The university also recognized Ms. Kay Oliver for her outstanding faculty achievements and valuable contributions to educational excellence.

Through ongoing faculty training, professional development, and collaborative initiatives, Stanton University remains dedicated to fostering teaching excellence and continuous improvement. By investing in its faculty and encouraging innovative approaches to education, the University continues to strengthen the connection between classroom learning and real-world professional success, preparing students with the knowledge and skills to move forward confidently in their careers.



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Stanton University Hosts Fall 2026 Faculty event on Bridging the Gap Between the Classroom and the Workplace News Provided By Stanton University November 04, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education



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