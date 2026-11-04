Granite Bank Team accepts their award at the 2026 MSPBJ Fast 50 event.

Granite Bank in Minnesota has earned a top 5 spot in Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 for the second year in a row.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has named Granite Bank to its Fast 50 list for the second consecutive year. Granite Bank ranked number 5 among the Twin Cities' fastest-growing privately held companies."This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and commitment that our employees bring to Granite every day. It's also a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the strong relationships we've built in the communities we serve," said Gerald Reiter, president and CEO of Granite Bank. "Growth isn't the result of one person or one department. It's what happens when a great team comes together with a shared commitment to doing the right thing and serving others well."The Fast 50 recognizes privately held, independently owned companies headquartered in the Twin Cities metro area based on revenue growth over multiple years. Honorees must also reach at least $1 million in revenue in the most recent year.Individual company rankings were announced at the Fast 50 Awards celebration on October 22, 2026.About Granite Bank:Founded in 1902, Granite Bank is a family-owned community bank based in Minnesota, serving individuals, families, and businesses. Built on more than a century of relationship-based banking, Granite Bank combines the personalized service of a community bank with the expertise and lending capabilities to serve customers nationally.

Nicole Biczkowski

Granite Bank

+1 763-235-7666

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Granite Bank Named to Top 5 in MSPBJ Fast 50 for Second Consecutive Year News Provided By Granite Bank November 04, 2026, 20:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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