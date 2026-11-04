Police Recover Over Rs 1 Crore Cash From TMC Office In West Bengal

Police Seize Significant Cash from TMC Office

Police said that they have recovered cash amounting to more than Rs 1.02 crore allegedly from the "Trinamool Congress Office" in Sarisha, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas district. Police are examining the source of the money and transaction records. The matter was disclosed in a press conference by Additional Superintendent of Police (Zonal), Diamond Harbour Police District, Abhishek Majumdar. However, it is yet to be ascertained who owns the cash and for what purpose it was kept in the party office. Police are examining the source of the money and transaction records.

Political Fallout and Allegations

Reacting to the recovery, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the money belonged to the TMC's 'bhatija' (nephew), referring to Abhishek Banerjee. "This is the money of the 'bhatija' (nephew). This is just a small amount. It has been 6 months since the formation of a new Govt. Maybe this (money) was outside their list, as it is just a small amount for them. This is not even what the 'bhatija' (nephew) earns in an hour. The minions of the 'bhatija' (nephew) earn this in a day. Action will be taken. There is law. West Bengal Police is very capable and is working," Adhikari said.

Abhishek Banerjee Responds to Claims

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, in a post on X, accused the BJP of "deliberately planting fake and fabricated evidence" at a property that was allegedly vandalised by BJP workers six months ago and subsequently became a crime scene under police investigation. The deliberate planting of fake and fabricated evidence at a property vandalised six months ago by BJP goons, which subsequently became a scene of crime under police investigation, is a brazen attempt to subvert justice, manipulate the investigation and misuse the machinery of law. Let this be an unequivocal warning to those orchestrating this sinister conspiracy and those acting at their behest: You will be held personally accountable for every act of fabrication, manipulation and abuse of authority. Do not mistake political patronage, official position or the misuse of police powers for immunity from prosecution. The law will catch up with every individual involved, regardless of rank, position or political affiliation. Prepare yourselves to face the full force of the law. There will be no compromise, no retreat and no escape from legal accountability. - Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 4, 2026

"The deliberate planting of fake and fabricated evidence at a property vandalised six months ago by BJP goons, which subsequently became a scene of crime under police investigation, is a brazen attempt to subvert justice, manipulate the investigation and misuse the machinery of law. Let this be an unequivocal warning to those orchestrating this sinister conspiracy and those acting at their behest: You will be held personally accountable for every act of fabrication, manipulation and abuse of authority," he said.

He further said, "The law will catch up with every individual involved, regardless of rank, position or political affiliation. Prepare yourselves to face the full force of the law. There will be no compromise, no retreat and no escape from legal accountability," he said. (ANI)

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