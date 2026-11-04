Virat Kohli Turns 38: Celebrating The Iconic Career Of India's Star

Virat Kohli Turns 38: A Legendary Career in Review

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli turned 38 on Thursday, marking another year of what has been one of the most inspirational, statistically rich and cinematic careers of all time across all sports. From the early potential, promise and heroics with a BDM bat in hand to unapologetic authority and aggression with the 'MRF Genius' on his bat, the Indian batting icon has had a career spanning nearly two decades, having tasted almost every record, trophy, milestone, heartbreak, failure and redemption befitting the life of a larger-than-life, elite-level sportsperson in a cricket-crazy nation.

From being amongst the youngest in the locker room to filling the gigantic shoes of the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar, the journey from breaking records, creating headlines with every stroke to struggling for runs and facing immense media scrutiny, Virat's cricketing career has shown the world how one could be a superhuman and a human, at the same time. As the 'King' continues his final phase of his career, with an eye on 2027 50-over World Cup, the 100-century mark of his idol Sachin and some more IPL gold, there is no doubt that the records would continue to pour in as the batter shows no signs of slowing down as an ODI-exclusive superstar. Before more records, centuries, awards and trophies get added to Virat's overflowing catalogue, here is a look at 38 unique records, numbers and statistics of the man celebrating his 38th birthday:

Domestic and Age-Group Cricket Achievements

-257: number of runs scored by Virat in his first full-fledged Ranji Trophy campaign for Delhi in 2006-07, at an average of 36.71, with a half-century in nine innings and a best score of 90.

-534: runs scored in his first full-fledged Vijay Hazare Trophy season for Delhi in 2008-09, across seven innings at an average of 89.00, with four centuries. He was the highest run-scorer that season.

-179: runs scored in his first Inter State T20 tournament/Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season for Delhi, in five innings at an average of 35.80 with a fifty.

-235: runs scored during his 2008 U19 World Cup-winning campaign, including a century across six innings. Virat was the third-highest run-getter that tournament.

-1,910: runs scored for India across Tests and ODIs at youth level, with a total of four centuries and 12 fifties across 40 matches and 44 innings, with 932 runs in 12 youth Tests for India with three tons and six fifties and 978 runs in 28 youth ODIs with a century and six fifties.

Test Cricket Milestones

Tests (123 matches, 9,230 runs, average 46.85, 30 centuries, 31 fifties- India's fourth-highest run-getter)

-7: number of double tons as Indian captain, the most by a Test skipper in history.

-5,864: runs scored across 68 Tests as captain, at an average of 54.8, including 20 centuries and 18 fifties. The fourth-most by a captain in Tests.

-40: wins as Test captain for India in 68 Tests, the most by an Indian skipper. He lost 17 and drew 11.

-11/11: series Virat won at home as Test captain

-70.02: Virat's batting average during his dominant home run as captain, scoring 2,871 runs in 30 Tests, with 10 tons and six fifties in 46 innings.

-12: centuries cracked by Virat in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) conditions, the second-most by an Indian after Sachin (17).

-7: centuries scored by Virat in Australia, the most by an Indian/Asian batter in the Aussie land.

-61.78: Virat's batting average during the second innings of a Test. With 3,151 runs across 53 Tests and 52 innings, including 15 tons and five fifties, this is his most productive phase in Tests.

-35.98: Virat's average during his least productive phase in Tests, the third innings, with just 1,871 runs across 58 Tests and 57 innings, including just four centuries and 10 fifties.

ODI Cricket Dominance

ODI (318 matches, 306 innings, 15,183 runs, average 58.84, 55 centuries, 80 fifties- world's second-highest run-getter)

-8,741: runs by Virat while chasing a total, the most by a batter in ODIs, in 180 matches, 169 innings at an average of 66.21, including 30 centuries and 46 fifties.

-6,477: runs by Virat in successful chases, the most by a batter in ODIs. These runs have come in 114 matches and 104 innings at an average of 89.95, including 25 centuries and 30 fifties.

-4: fifty-plus average by Virat across all four SENA nations in ODIs, with South Africa (76.38), England (51.48), New Zealand (51.53) and Australia (50.03). He is the only cricketer to do so.

-5: most 150-plus scores by a non-opener in ODIs. Across these instances, Virat has 820 runs at a stunning average of 820.

-7,035: runs by Virat in home conditions, the most by a player at home. These have come in 133 matches and 130 innings at an average of 62.81, with 28 centuries and 36 fifties.

-45/55: centuries by Virat that have come in a winning cause, with Sachin (33) being distant second.

-9/10: Virat averages 50 or more in nine out of 10 countries he has played in, except for Sri Lanka (45.25).

-338: Virat holds the record for most ODI runs at a venue without getting out, at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This includes two centuries in three innings.

T20 Achievements and Records

T20S (14,218 runs in 430 matches, 413 innings, average 42.44, 10 centuries, 110 fifties---- includes 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is with a century and 38 fifties)

-8/8: matches India have won with Virat unbeaten in T20 World Cups, with the batter having scored 464 runs and six fifties across these matches.

-1,561: runs Virat has scored in successful T20I run-chases at a stunning average of 78.61 and a strike rate of 135.43, with 16 fifties in 42 matches and 39 innings.

-21: number of balls taken by Virat for his fastest T20 fifty against West Indies in 2019 at Mumbai in 2019.

-47: number of balls taken by Virat for his fastest T20 century, against Punjab Kings in IPL 2016.

-4: successive seasons in IPL with 600+ runs for Virat from 2023 to 2026, making him the only batter to do so.

-241.38: strike rate for Virat's fastest T20 innings, of 70* in just 29 balls against West Indies in 2019 at Mumbai, including four fours and seven sixes.

-2: second player besides Jasprit Bumrah with a 'Player of the Match' honour in both IPL and T20 World Cup finals.

International Career Overview

International cricket (28,601 runs in 566 matches, 633 innings, average of 52.86, with 86 centuries, 149 fifties, second-highest scorer of all time)

-20,960: runs scored by Kohli from 2010-19 across 386 matches, including 69 centuries and 98 fifties across 431 innings at an average of 57.88, making him the only cricketer to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.

-10: Number of ICC awards won by Virat, the most by a cricketer.

-3: 'Player of the Tournament' awards won by Virat across 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups and 2023 ODI World Cup, the most by a player.

-3,834: runs by Virat across all ICC white-ball tournaments in 90 matches and 87 innings at an average of 61.83, with six centuries and 33 fifties. He has the most runs and fifty-plus scores by a player in ICC white-ball events.

-1,024: runs by Virat across all ICC events knockout matches, spanning 22 matches, 24 innings at an average of 51.2, including a ton and nine fifties. 52.86: average held by Virat across all international formats, making him the only one with a 50-plus average across top 20 run-getters ever.

1: only cricketer to have won a 50-over World Cup, a T20 WC, Champions Trophy, ICC Test Championship Mace and the IPL.

1,297: Runs scored by Virat at Bangladesh's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, his most productive international ground statistically. They have come at an average of 68.26, with four centuries and eight fifties across 28 matches and 27 innings.

12: centuries by Virat in Australia (seven in Tests and five in ODIs), the most by a visiting batter in Aussie land. (ANI)

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