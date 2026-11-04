HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL SECURITIES LAW FIRM, Investigating Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Following Escalating T-Mobile Contract Dispute And Stock Collapse HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a leading national securities class action law firm, is investigating potential federal securities law violations by Amdocs Limited. The investigation focuses on whether Amdocs' executives made materially false and misleading statements or omitted critical facts regarding the stability of its key customer relationship with T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Investors who suffered significant financial losses in Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) securities are encouraged to s ubmit their trading information to Hagens Berman attorneys directly.



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The Amdocs (DOX) Investor Investigation Overview:

The investigation stems from disclosures made by Amdocs on November 3, 2026, when the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 financial results.

Amdocs revealed for the first time that it and its major client, T-Mobile USA, had exchanged formal legal notices alleging material breaches under their software and services agreements. According to public disclosures, both parties have threatened contract termination, monetary damages, and potential arbitration.

As a direct result of the escalating contractual dispute and pulled-back discretionary spending from T-Mobile, Amdocs drastically lowered its fiscal year 2027 guidance:



Revenue Decline: Amdocs guided fiscal 2027 revenue down 14.3% to 17.9% year-over-year.

Earnings Cut: Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) are projected to plunge 26% to 30%. Backlog Contraction: Pro forma 12-month order backlog fell 9.6% to $3.5 billion, primarily driven by T-Mobile contract adjustments.



Management acknowledged on its earnings call that its conservative guidance incorporates a full termination scenario of the T-Mobile contracts. Following these revelations, Amdocs stock plummeted during intraday trading on November 4, 2026, erasing billions of dollars in shareholder value.

Focus of Hagens Berman's Legal Inquiry

Earlier in February 2026, Amdocs publicly touted a major, multi-year strategic agreement expansion with T-Mobile, presenting the relationship as a long-term growth driver across managed services and system integrations. Hagens Berman's investigation focuses on whether Amdocs leadership knew of escalating operational breakdowns, default notices, or material breaches prior to November 3, 2026.

“We're evaluating whether Amdocs misled the market by potentially omitting to disclose contract strain and breach allegations with its most significant customer while maintaining its financial projections,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in DOX and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Amdocs should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...