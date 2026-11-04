Regal Logistics Unveils The Regal Platform: One Owned System Running Every Move From Port To Saletm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned 3PL serving the ports of Seattle, Tacoma, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Charleston and Savannah puts its in-house technology in the spotlight

FIFE, Wash., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most third-party logistics (3PL) providers rent their technology. Regal Logistics builds it. Today the family-owned, asset-based 3PL, founded in 1970, pulled back the curtain on the Regal Platform: RegalCoreTM at the center, seven connected modules around it, and one data model running every move across its coastal campuses in Fife, Wash. (Seattle/Tacoma), Anaheim, Calif. (Los Angeles/Long Beach) and Charleston, S.C.

No vendor queues. No stitched-together software. No waiting on someone else's roadmap. Regal's own team writes the code, owns it and ships improvements on its own timeline, for its customers, because at Regal, technology serves the operation; it doesn't define it. Now that technology has names, and a new look to match. A refreshed RegalLogistics.com, with a new color, an updated logo and the platform front and center, launches alongside it.

“For more than fifty years, building our own technology has been Regal's quiet advantage. Today it gets loud. Our team builds these systems around the way we actually run the floor, and we keep improving them for the operations our customers depend on. These systems deserve names. Now every customer can see exactly what is working for them, on every dock, in every hub,” said Randy Neeves, CEO of Regal Logistics.

One Owner, From the Port to the Shelf

Regal Logistics is an independent, family-owned 3PL. Regal runs its own warehouses, trucks, chassis and technology, and staffs through its sister company Ready Force Staffing. For importers, retailers and consumer brands, that means one accountable partner from the container at the port to the order on the shelf:



Port drayage

Transloading, cross-docking and container devanning minutes from the ports

Warehousing and distribution, contract warehousing and bonded warehouse storage

Ecommerce fulfillment, direct-to-consumer (DTC), B2B and omnichannel fulfillment

Retail compliance and EDI compliance for big-box retail replenishment

Amazon FBA prep and marketplace fulfillment

Value-added services (VAS): kitting, labeling and returns processing (reverse logistics) Transportation: LTL (less than truckload), FTL (full truckload), intermodal and freight brokerage



Regal serves importers and brands selling to retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels across toys, apparel and footwear, home goods and furniture, sporting goods and outdoor recreation, building materials, ambient food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

“Everything we needed to know, we learned in kindergarten: don't hit, put things away, do the right thing and build on a sound foundation sticking to the basics,” said James Moynihan, President of Regal Logistics.“Boil compliance, safety and ethics down to those simple rules, and no one can misinterpret them. That's what keeps an operation running smoothly and safely.”



RegalCoreTM, the engine room (warehouse management system, WMS): Every receipt, put-away, pick, pack and shipment runs in real time, with full inventory traceability.

Regal CommandTM, the command center: The whole supply chain on one live screen. Real-time inventory visibility, orders, shipments, containers and EDI across all three hubs, with reports on demand and no ticket required.

RegalLinkTM, the EDI engine (electronic data interchange): More than 1,000 retail trading partners connected. Orders, advance ship notices (ASNs), compliant labels and invoices flow automatically, so retail programs stay compliant by design.

RegalRouteTM, the transportation management system (TMS): Truckload, LTL, intermodal, drayage, airfreight and parcel on one system, directing Regal's own fleet and tracking every load to the door with electronic proof of delivery.

RegalShip+TM, multichannel fulfillment: Full pallets to single ecommerce parcels, with UPS, FedEx, USPS, DHL and OnTrac options on every package, automatically.

Eagle Eye AITM, yard intelligence: AI cameras on patrol vehicles locate every trailer and container in the yard, continuously, and feed it live into Regal Command. Our yard management system (YMS) No more hunting the yard.

RegalCrewTM, the workforce app: Scheduling, time and labor, and contactless clock-in, flexing headcount with demand through Ready Force Staffing. AppiaWayTM, freight brokerage: The asset-light arm that finds the right capacity at the right price when a job goes beyond Regal's own fleet.



Move It. See It. Run It.

The platform works in three simple groups, all built on RegalCore:



Move the freight: RegalRoute, RegalShip+, AppiaWay

Connect and see everything: RegalLink, Regal Command, Eagle Eye AI The team that runs it: RegalCrew



“Customers don't buy software, they buy outcomes,” said Thomas J. Muñoz, SVP, Global Sales and Marketing at Regal Logistics.“When the buildings, the trucks, the chassis and the technology run under one roof, and our sister company Ready Force Staffing brings the people, there is nobody to point a finger at but us, and that is exactly how we like it. One platform means one version of the truth, from the container at the port to the order on the shelf. That is the ownership difference, and our customers feel it every day.”

Live Today

The Regal Platform is running now across all three Regal campuses and supports every Regal customer program. Request a Regal Command demo at to see real-time inventory visibility, order tracking and container status in one live view.

About Regal Logistics

Regal Logistics is a family-owned, asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider founded in 1970. A second-generation, Top 100 3PL, Regal operates approximately 2.0 million square feet across three coastal campuses in Fife, Wash., Anaheim, Calif., and Charleston, S.C., serving the ports of Seattle, Tacoma, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Charleston and Savannah. As a West Coast and East Coast 3PL, Regal runs its own warehouses, trucks, chassis and technology, and staffs through its sister company Ready Force Staffing, delivering warehousing, bonded storage, ecommerce and retail fulfillment, retail compliance, drayage, transloading and transportation services From Port to SaleTM. The Regal Family of Companies includes Regal Logistics, Regal Trucking Service, AppiaWay and Ready Force Staffing.

Regal Logistics, From Port to SaleTM.

Media Contact

Thomas J. Muñoz | SVP, Global Sales and Marketing |... | (253) 922-2250