SHEIN's Box Santa Tour Returns Across Canada With 10,000+ Free Gifts Alongside Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals Up To 90% Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHEIN brings back its larger-than-life Box Santa installation with 10,000 gifts, spreading holiday cheer across Vancouver, Ottawa, and Toronto







TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is bringing back its beloved Box Santa Tour for the third year in a row. The 2026 tour will include three festive stops in Vancouver, Ottawa, and Toronto, offering more than 10,000 free gifts to holiday shoppers in November and December.

Standing 13 feet tall and made entirely of SHEIN boxes, Box Santa is a larger-than-life figure designed to spread joy and bring people together during the holidays. Box Santa creates a standout moment for holiday shoppers with opportunities for joyful selfies, social sharing, and spontaneous surprise-and-delight gifts across multiple categories for every age. Guest are invited to take a photo with Box Santa and post it on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #SHEINBoxSanta. Show the post to Santa's Helpers on-site and receive a free surprise gift, ranging from fashion accessories to holiday and activewear.

“Last year, we welcomed more than 10,000 Canadians of all ages across all three stops, and the excitement was palpable as families lined up to meet Box Santa,” said Vito Zhong, General Manager, SHEIN Canada.“The holidays are about coming together, and Box Santa allows us to connect with our customers beyond the screen while giving back to the communities we visit.”

Tour Schedule & Hours

Vancouver

Location: University of British Columbia in front of AMS Student Nest

Address: 6133 University Blvd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z1

Dates: November 17-19

Hours: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM PT daily

Ottawa

Location: Ottawa Christmas Market

Address: 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON K1S 3W7

Dates: December 4-6

Hours:



December 4: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

December 5: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM December 6: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM



Toronto

Location: Holiday Fair in the Square at Sankofa Square

Address: 1 Dundas St E, Toronto, ON M5B 2R8

Dates: December 10-13

Hours:



December 10 + 11: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM December 12 + 13: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM



Gifts are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The festive celebration continues online and in the SHEIN app with the #SHEINYearEndSale, bringing shoppers can't-miss savings to end the year on a high. With discounts of up 95% off on Black Friday, the sale spans several key shopping moments:



Black Friday Early Access (October 19-November 8): Shop early for end-of-year savings.

Black Friday + Cyber Monday (November 9-29): Enjoy up to 90% off, with discounts of up to 95% off on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday Sale Extended (November 30-December 6): Continue shopping seasonal deals with up to 90% off.

Holiday + End-of-Year Sale (December 7-13): Close out the year with up to 90% off.

Visit @shein_ca and join the conversation using #SHEINboxsanta.

For more information:

Lori Harito, Publicist

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About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at