The dramatic move lower was triggered by OFRM's surprise revelation that it recalled Tractor Wheels soft-baked bars because they present a potential choking hazard for toddlers.

The development and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether OFRM was sufficiently transparent about its sales concentration and attendant recall-related financial risks.

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Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

Once Upon A Farm, PBC ($OFRM) Investigation:

The investigation's focus is on OFRM's disclosures of sales concentration for specific product lines (in particular, Tractor Wheels) and risks in the event of potential disruptions to sales.

On November 2, 2026, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced that consumers should not buy or serve Tractor Wheels soft-baked bars, citing a potentially fatal choking hazard and explaining the agency received complaints that toddlers suffered“complete airway obstruction with the inability to breathe after consuming the product.” Commenting on OFRM's October 30, 2026 announcement of a recall of its Tractor Wheels product line, CEO John Foraker reportedly revealed that Tractor Wheels accounts for 18% of the total net sales year-to-date and“'their absence will affect sales until we resume shipments.'”

The market quickly reacted and sent the price of OFRM shares spiraling lower.

If you invested in OFRM and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding OFRM should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

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About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...