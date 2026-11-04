Projectteam, Inc. Brings Chatgpt, Claude, And Gemini Into Construction Management With MCP Connector

ProjectTeam connects to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini through MCP connector.

Through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), construction teams connect their AI tools to live project records, with ProjectTeam as the single source of truth.

- Ty Witmer, President and Founder of ProjectTeam, Inc, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProjectTeam, Inc., an established construction technology company serving owners, contractors, and public agencies on complex projects and capital programs, today announced that its construction management software platform connects to Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini. Through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), teams can work with their live project data using their preferred AI assistant. This new capability positions ProjectTeam as a leading platform for AI-powered construction management.As AI moves into construction, the industry has taken two paths to bring it to project data. Some construction software now includes AI features built directly into the product. At the same time, many construction professionals have adopted general AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini for their daily work, using them for everything from drafting correspondence to summarizing long documents. Either way, reliable results depend on access to a complete, current project record.ProjectTeam's approach is to let each organization decide which AI it works in. MCP, an open standard for connecting AI tools to other software, links the assistant a team has already chosen to the system where its project data lives. Once connected, an AI assistant can answer questions from current ProjectTeam records. It can also create and update records and build dashboards from live data. Every record created or updated through AI saves directly to ProjectTeam.“The industry has moved past asking whether AI belongs in project controls. Now people are asking how to adopt it in a way they can trust,” said Ty Witmer, President and Founder of ProjectTeam, Inc.“Our answer is to let teams bring their preferred AI tools to the project record. They choose the AI, while their data stays in the platform, under their control."The connection builds on the CoreLink Data ModelTM. Within ProjectTeam, a construction project produces its record across all collaborating organizations at once. Owners, general contractors, subcontractors, and design teams each contribute to it. The platform's connected data model places all of them on shared project records, with each organization controlling what it shares down to individual fields. An AI assistant connected to ProjectTeam works from that shared record, within each user's existing permissions and with full activity history. For AI in construction management, this is what makes answers reliable: the AI draws on the same facts every party on the project is working from.“AI in construction depends on connected data. One company's records give AI a partial view of a project. A connected record gives it the full picture,” Witmer said.“That is what our connected data model was built for. It is also what lets ProjectTeam extend into whichever AI tools teams choose.”Capabilities available through the ProjectTeam MCP connection include:. Answers delivered in plain language from project data across RFIs, submittals, field reports, documents, schedules, and costs. Creating and updating project records for RFIs, punch list items, field reports, directives, contract exhibits, and custom forms. Photo and voice capture that turns handwritten notes and spoken updates into structured records. Form and field configuration for administrators, using the platform's no-code customization. Dashboards built from live project data inside the AI assistant, refreshed on demandThe MCP connection is available today to ProjectTeam Subscribers in the platform's commercial environment and is included in each subscription. To turn it on, organizations can contact.... Learn more about ProjectTeam's AI construction management software platform.About ProjectTeamProjectTeam is an all-in-one, cloud-based, construction management software platform built for complex projects and capital programs. Owners, general contractors, subcontractors, and public agencies use it to manage documents, costs, schedules, and teams in one environment, where every stakeholder controls their records and shares on their terms. The platform is configured to match each organization's processes with unlimited no-code customization. For federal programs and government agencies, ProjectTeam is both FedRAMP Certified and GovRAMP Authorized. For more information, visit .

Joshua Witmer

ProjectTeam, Inc.

+1 703-961-1007

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ProjectTeam, Inc. Brings ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini Into Construction Management With MCP Connector News Provided By ProjectTeam, Inc. November 04, 2026, 20:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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