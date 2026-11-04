Texas Trust Law Attorney Zach Wiewel Featured In Austin Young Lawyers Association Member Spotlight

Zach Wiewel, JD, LL.M(Tax)

The feature highlights Zach Wiewel's estate planning practice, leadership experience, and commitment to serving the Austin legal community.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Trust Law is pleased to announce that Principal Attorney Zachary B. Wiewel, JD, LL.M. (Tax), was recently featured in the Austin Young Lawyers Association (AYLA) Member Spotlight, published in the October 2026 issue of *Austin Lawyer*.The feature highlights Zach's estate planning practice, involvement in Austin's legal community, and commitment to building meaningful professional relationships.As a Principal Attorney at Texas Trust Law, Wiewel focuses on helping individuals and families protect their assets, preserve their wealth, and plan for future generations. His practice includes wills, trusts, estate tax planning, and probate matters.In the interview, Wiewel reflected on his participation in AYLA's Leadership Academy, where he collaborated with fellow attorneys on a community service project benefiting Casa Marianella. He also shared his perspective on the importance of leadership, community involvement, and developing lasting relationships within the legal profession.When asked what advice he would offer young attorneys, Zach emphasized the importance of investing in relationships and building a reputation through consistent professionalism, service, and meaningful contributions to the community.Wiewel earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and his Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University School of Law.Read the full AYLA Member Spotlight:COMPREHENSIVE ESTATE PLANNING AND PROBATE SERVICES ACROSS CENTRAL TEXASTexas Trust Law, known as "The Peace of Mind People," has served Central Texas families since 1997. Founded by Brad Wiewel and formerly known as The Wiewel Law Firm, the firm has grown to seven licensed attorneys, including two who are Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a credential held by less than one percent of Texas attorneys, and attorneys who hold the Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) designation from the National Elder Law Foundation.The firm's practice areas include wills and trusts, probate and estate administration, elder law and Medicaid planning, special needs planning, asset protection, estate tax and charitable planning, planning for blended families, business succession planning and pet planning. Through its LifePlanningTM Legal Services program, the firm treats estate planning as a lifelong process rather than a one-time event, offering annual counseling and regular document updates so that a family's plan keeps pace with changes in life, law and finances.The firm has earned more than 600 five-star Google reviews from clients. The firm also publishes the Estate of The Union podcast, a video learning center and a series of estate planning books to help Texans make the complex simple and easy.FOUR CONVENIENT OFFICE LOCATIONSTexas Trust Law serves clients from four offices across Central Texas:Austin (512-480-8828)Georgetown (512-869-1435)Dripping Springs (512-480-8828)Horseshoe Bay (830-598-1700)Clients outside these areas can reach the firm toll-free at 877-545-8828.The firm offers free initial consultations. Request a FREE Consultation today.

Wade Williams

Texas Trust Law

+1 512-480-8828

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Zach Wiewel attorney profile

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Texas Trust Law Attorney Zach Wiewel Featured in Austin Young Lawyers Association Member Spotlight News Provided By Texas Trust Law November 04, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law



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