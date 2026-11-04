NYSDRA Launches Cooke Legacy Fund To Expand Access To Conflict Resolution Across New York State

Chief Judge Lawrence Cooke

$1.5 million campaign honors a pioneering judicial leader and seeks to strengthen community-based mediation and dispute resolution for generations to come.

- Hon. Lawrence K. Marks, former NYS Chief Administrative JudgeALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York State Dispute Resolution Association (NYSDRA) has announced the launch of the Lawrence H. Cooke Dispute Resolution Legacy Fund, a major philanthropic initiative designed to ensure that financial barriers do not prevent New Yorkers from accessing mediation, restorative practices, and other conflict resolution services.Named in honor of the late Honorable Lawrence H. Cooke, former Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals and a champion of alternative dispute resolution, the Fund seeks to preserve his vision of a justice system in which individuals and communities have meaningful opportunities to resolve conflicts constructively, fairly, and outside the courtroom.The Fund's three-year fundraising campaign has a goal of $1.5 million, establishing a lasting financial resource to support and strengthen community-based dispute resolution throughout New York State.Investing in the Future of Conflict ResolutionThe Cooke Legacy Fund will help NYSDRA strengthen New York's network of Community Dispute Resolution Centers (CDRCs) and expand access to mediation and conflict resolution services, particularly for individuals and communities facing financial or other barriers. By supporting innovation and long-term sustainability in mediation, restorative practices, and emerging approaches to conflict resolution, the Fund will promote the early, constructive resolution of disputes, helping New Yorkers avoid costly and prolonged litigation while easing demands on the court system. In doing so, the Fund will preserve and extend Judge Cooke's legacy, ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from his vision of accessible, effective dispute resolution.Distinguished Leadership and a Shared CommitmentThe campaign is chaired by Hon. Lawrence K. Marks, former Chief Administrative Judge of the New York State Unified Court System, whose distinguished judicial career reflects a longstanding commitment to improving access to justice and strengthening the relationship between courts and communities. Chief Judge Marks noted "Chief Judge Lawrence H. Cooke challenged us to imagine a justice system that reached beyond the courthouse and into our communities. His vision has strengthened families, neighborhoods, schools, and local businesses for more than forty years. By building this permanent endowment today, we honor not only his extraordinary legacy but our shared responsibility to carry it forward for generations to come."George Cooke, Chief Judge Cooke's son, serves as an ambassador for the Legacy Fund.The Fund brings together judicial leaders, dispute resolution pioneers, practitioners, community partners, and supporters who share a commitment to ensuring that these vital services remain accessible and sustainable.The Launch Celebrated at NYSDRA's Annual ConferenceThe Cooke Legacy Fund was formally introduced to the dispute resolution community by Theresa Hobbs, NYSDRA's Executive Director, on October 9, 2026, during NYSDRA's Annual Conference, Rooted in Peace: One Tree, Many Branches, at the Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel.At the conference, NYSDRA highlighted a special opportunity to become a Founding Donor of the Lawrence H. Cooke Dispute Resolution Legacy Fund. Individuals and organizations who make a commitment by December 31, 2026, will be recognized as Founding Donors-more than contributors, they will be acknowledged as partners in establishing a lasting legacy of accessible conflict resolution throughout New York State. Their generosity and vision will help lay the foundation for the Fund's future, and their names will be permanently honored as Founding Donors, reflecting the pivotal role they played in bringing this important initiative to life.Building a Legacy That EnduresThe Lawrence H. Cooke Dispute Resolution Legacy Fund represents an investment in the belief that conflict need not divide communities and that effective, accessible dispute resolution can transform lives.NYSDRA invites individuals, foundations, businesses, legal professionals, and organizations committed to access to justice to become part of this effort. Contributions will help build a sustainable foundation for mediation and conflict resolution services throughout New York State.To learn more about the Lawrence H. Cooke Dispute Resolution Legacy Fund or to contribute, visit nysdra/cooke-legacy-fund.About NYSDRAThe New York State Dispute Resolution Association (NYSDRA) is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the use of mediation, restorative practices, and other forms of alternative dispute resolution. Through partnerships with Community Dispute Resolution Centers and other stakeholders, NYSDRA works to expand access to constructive conflict resolution services and strengthen communities throughout New York State.

Theresa Hobbs

NYSDRA

+1 518-687-2240

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NYSDRA Launches Cooke Legacy Fund to Expand Access to Conflict Resolution Across New York State News Provided By NYSDRA November 04, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Politics



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