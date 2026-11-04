Colorcraft Names Davis Hughes President As Founder Doug Hughes Transitions To Advisory Role

Davis Hughes, President, ColorCraft

Leadership transition marks a new chapter for the nationally recognized trade show exhibit company following 26 years of founder-led growth.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ColorCraft, a nationally recognized provider of custom trade show exhibits, branded environments, and experiential installations, has announced the appointment of Davis Hughes as President. The transition marks a significant milestone for the family-owned company as Founder and CEO Doug Hughes steps away from day-to-day leadership and moves into an advisory role after 26 years at the helm.Founded by Doug Hughes in 2000, ColorCraft has grown from a regional exhibit company into a nationally recognized, full-service exhibit house serving brands across a wide range of industries. Under his leadership, the company expanded its design, engineering, fabrication, and program management capabilities while establishing a national presence with facilities and operations supporting clients throughout the United States. ColorCraft has earned recognition among the industry's leading exhibit producers, including consecutive appearances on Event Marketer's Fab 50 and EXHIBITOR Magazine's Find It Top 40 lists.Davis Hughes brings more than 20 years of experience with ColorCraft to his new role, having built his career within the company from the production floor to executive leadership. Beginning in fabrication and operations, Davis developed a firsthand understanding of the craftsmanship, processes, and people behind ColorCraft's work before transitioning into sales and business development. Most recently serving as Vice President of Sales, he has played a central role in expanding the company's client relationships, developing new business opportunities, and supporting its continued growth."Building ColorCraft has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the past 26 years," said Doug Hughes, Founder of ColorCraft. "Our success has always been driven by the people who make this company what it is. Davis has grown alongside ColorCraft, and his experience, leadership, and commitment to our team and clients give me complete confidence in the company's future. I'm excited to see where he takes it."As President, Davis will oversee ColorCraft's strategic direction, business operations, and continued development, working alongside the company's established leadership team to build on its foundation of creative design, quality craftsmanship, and client service."Having spent my career at ColorCraft, I've had the opportunity to learn this business from the ground up and work alongside some incredibly talented people," said Davis Hughes, President of ColorCraft. "My father built this company on hard work, integrity, and a commitment to doing right by our clients and employees. I'm honored to carry that forward while continuing to invest in our people, strengthen our capabilities, and pursue new opportunities for growth."While stepping away from daily operations, Doug will remain involved with ColorCraft in an advisory capacity, providing guidance and supporting the company's long-term vision. The transition reflects a commitment to leadership continuity and positions ColorCraft for its next phase of growth while preserving the values and relationships that have defined the organization since its founding.About ColorCraftFounded in 2000 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, ColorCraft is a family-owned, full-service trade show exhibit design and fabrication company specializing in custom exhibits, rental solutions, branded environments, and experiential marketing. With in-house design, engineering, fabrication, and comprehensive program management capabilities, ColorCraft partners with brands nationwide to create engaging experiences that deliver measurable results. Learn more at .

Joe Aquila

ColorCraft

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ColorCraft Names Davis Hughes President as Founder Doug Hughes Transitions to Advisory Role News Provided By ColorCraft November 04, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR



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