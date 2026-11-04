Minima Homes Wins Three ICONIC Design Awards

Arizona Design-Build Firm Recognized for Architecture, Interior Design, and Innovative Materials

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minima Homes, an Arizona luxury home design-build firm, has earned three honors in ICONIC LIFE Magazine's 2026 ICONIC Design Awards for two residential projects in the Valley: Rosa Blanca in Scottsdale and the planned Mockingbird Residence in Paradise Valley.Rosa Blanca, Minima Homes' first completed spec residence, received an ICONIC Award for Excellence in Architecture and Innovative Materials, the competition's highest level of recognition. A defining feature of the 4,000-square-foot home is its handcrafted block facade, which the Minima Homes design team and craftsmen in Mexico City developed over several months. The custom block screen filters Arizona's intense sun before it reaches the glass while providing privacy without closing the home behind walls or gates.“Rosa Blanca set the bar for the kind of homes we wanted to build,” said Zander Diamont, co-founder of Minima Homes.“We weren't going to compromise on a detail as important as the block, even if it meant spending months getting it right.”The Mockingbird Residence received two honors: Gold for Excellence in Architecture, Modern On the Boards Over 8,500 Square Feet, and Silver for Excellence in Interior Design, On the Boards Over 8,500 Square Feet. Inspired by ranch compounds and estates in coastal California, including Montecito and Malibu, the Paradise Valley residence was designed to balance its large scale with more intimate living spaces.Rather than concentrating the residence into one expansive space, Minima Homes organized it as a series of distinct pavilions and rooms. Private courtyards, mature olive trees, and desert-native landscaping create transitions between spaces, while different areas for cooking, dining, entertaining, and everyday living give the home a more personal scale and a direct connection to the outdoors.That same thinking carries into the interiors. Reclaimed dark oak beams, wide-plank blonde oak flooring, hand-applied limewash plaster and other natural materials create a consistent palette throughout the residence. The materials were selected with longevity in mind, prioritizing finishes intended to age naturally rather than follow short-term design trends.“To have two very different projects recognized across architecture, interiors, and materials means a lot to our team,” said Jared Amzallag, co-founder of Minima Homes. "We put the same level of thought into every part of a home, and it's exciting to see that work recognized.”The ICONIC Design Awards recognize Arizona design professionals across architecture, interior design, landscape design, product design, and building. Entries are submitted anonymously and evaluated by national panels of industry professionals outside Arizona, with architects judging architecture and designers judging design. Winners are selected by the judges with no public voting.Minima Homes was founded by Jared Amzallag and Zander Diamont, the entrepreneurs behind Minimal Living Concepts, one of Arizona's first and largest companies specializing in guest homes and backyard living spaces. Since launching Minimal Living Concepts in 2021, the company has completed more than 140 projects across Arizona. Through Minima Homes, Amzallag and Diamont bring that design-build experience to luxury custom homes and speculative residential development, overseeing projects from land acquisition and architecture through interior design and construction.About Minima HomesMinima Homes is an Arizona-based luxury residential design-build firm specializing in custom homes and speculative development. The company brings land acquisition, architecture, interior design, and construction under one roof, managing every stage from concept to completion. Founded by Jared Amzallag and Zander Diamont, Minima creates thoughtfully designed homes shaped by careful planning, quality craftsmanship, and attention to detail. For more information about Minima Homes, visit MinimaHomes or follow @ByMinima on Instagram and TikTok.

Brooklynn Doren

Evolve PR & Marketing

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Minima Homes Wins Three ICONIC Design Awards News Provided By Evolve PR & Marketing November 04, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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