Softerware, The Team Behind Donorperfect Fundraising Software, Earns Nine 2026 Top Workplaces Awards

SofterWare earns nine 2026 Top Workplace Awards

Based solely on employee feedback, the honors recognize the employee-owned team that helps more than 11,000 nonprofits raise money and grow support.

- Lauren Sheehan

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SofterWare, Inc., the parent company of DonorPerfect fundraising software, has earned nine 2026 Top Workplaces awards from Energage. SofterWare also appears on the Philadelphia region's Top Workplaces 2026 list, presented with The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on confidential feedback from a company's own employees. For SofterWare, that feedback tells the story of a team that shows up every day to help more than 11,000 nonprofits raise money, save time, and grow their community of supporters.

SofterWare earned 2026 Top Workplaces awards in nine categories:

- Technology

- Innovation

- Purpose & Values

- Professional Development

- Compensation & Benefits

- Employee Well-Being

- Employee Appreciation

- Work-Life Flexibility

- Remote Work

Energage, the company that runs the Top Workplaces program, surveys employees about pay and benefits, direction, leadership, meaningfulness, and appreciation. Organizations earn recognition only when their employees' combined feedback beats national benchmarks drawn from about 30 million employees over 20 years. There are no judges or outside nominations: employees are the sole deciders.

When employees thrive, nonprofits thrive

SofterWare's team builds and supports DonorPerfect, the fundraising platform used by more than 75,000 fundraisers who have raised over $100 billion. That sense of purpose keeps SofterWare employees with the company. The average SofterWare employee stays longer than eight years, and long-tenured staff bring deep product knowledge and lasting relationships to every customer they support.

SofterWare's culture traces back to 1981, when co-founders Nathan Relles and Doug Schoenberg started SofterWare with a people-first approach to leadership. SofterWare has remained 100% employee-owned, answering to its clients rather than outside investors. SofterWare's values, from“delight customers” to“care and give back,” guide decisions from product design to office culture.

“What always strikes me about our team is how deeply they care about the nonprofits we serve,” said Lauren Sheehan, President of DonorPerfect.“When we give them the support, flexibility, and room to grow that they need to thrive, that energy flows directly into helping our clients raise more, build lasting donor relationships, and fulfill their missions.”

About DonorPerfect and SofterWare

DonorPerfect fundraising software helps more than 11,000 nonprofit organizations raise money, save time, and grow their community of supporters. DonorPerfect is developed by its parent company, SofterWare, Inc., which was founded in 1981 and remains 100% employee-owned. To learn more, visit donorperfect/company.

About Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces is an employer recognition program run by Energage, an HR technology company based in Exton, Pa. Awards are based solely on confidential employee survey feedback. Learn more at topworkplaces.

Samuel Goldenberg

SofterWare, Inc.

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SofterWare, the Team Behind DonorPerfect Fundraising Software, Earns Nine 2026 Top Workplaces Awards News Provided By SofterWare, Inc. November 04, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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