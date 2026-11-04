Anthony (Tony) Ferrari Joins Valintry360 As VP Of Sales

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Joe Parris, President

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salesforce partner veteran brings over seven years of ecosystem co-selling leadership, deepening VALiNTRY360's delivery across Agentforce, Data Cloud, platform remediation, and managed services.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – November 3, 2026 – VALiNTRY360, a Salesforce Consulting Partner specializing in digital transformation, platform remediation, and managed services, today announced the appointment of Anthony“Tony” Ferrari as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Ferrari will direct new business acquisition, deepen expansion across existing enterprise accounts, and scale VALiNTRY360's strategic co-selling alignment with Salesforce Account Executives and regional leadership.

Tony Ferrari brings more than seven years of dedicated Salesforce partner ecosystem experience, having previously served as Senior Account Executive and Engagement Manager at Red Argyle, a boutique Salesforce consulting partner. Throughout his tenure, Tony managed end-to-end sales lifecycles for mid-market and enterprise organizations across high-tech, healthcare, and public sector verticals-leading complex discovery, rapid solution scoping, and enterprise deal execution.

Tony is widely recognized within the ecosystem for building high-trust, collaborative relationships with Salesforce Account Executives (AEs) and Regional Vice Presidents (RVPs), consistently translating initial engagements into compounding, multi-year transformation roadmaps. He holds multiple Salesforce credentials, including Certified Business Analyst, AI Associate, Agentforce Sales Foundations, and Platform Foundations, and has completed his executive certification in the Sandler Sales Methodology.

Beyond his professional work, Tony is the founder and president of Furever Friends, Inc., a foster-based dog rescue organization that has placed more than 950 dogs in adoptive homes since 2013.

Leadership Perspectives

“Tony brings the exact blend of ecosystem acumen, consultative scoping speed, and servant leadership that our clients and partner network require,” said Joe Parris, Co-Founder and President of VALiNTRY360.“As enterprise organizations accelerate their transition from traditional CRM to autonomous AI architectures like Agentforce and Data Cloud, they need agile partners who execute cleanly and protect customer satisfaction. Tony's proven track record of helping Salesforce account teams win and driving lasting client ROI makes him an exceptional fit to lead our commercial growth.”

“VALiNTRY360 has built a stellar reputation for deep technical rigor, exceptional client retention, and an delivery-first culture,” said Tony Ferrari.“Salesforce customers today are looking for agile partners who can eliminate platform technical debt and rapidly deploy next-generation capabilities like Agentforce and unified data foundations. I am thrilled to join VALiNTRY360 to expand our market reach and build trusted, high-impact partnerships with Salesforce account teams across the country.”

About VALiNTRY360

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, VALiNTRY360 is a premier Salesforce Consulting Partner that helps mid-market and enterprise organizations maximize their Salesforce investment. Specializing in multi-cloud digital transformation, complex platform remediation, Data Cloud integrations, Agentforce deployments, and continuous managed services, VALiNTRY360 has successfully delivered value to hundreds of clients across healthcare, manufacturing, high-tech, retail, non-profit and professional services.

To learn more about VALiNTRY360's services and capabilities, visit .

Joseph Parris

VALiNTRY360

+1 407-616-8360

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Anthony (Tony) Ferrari Joins VALiNTRY360 as VP of Sales News Provided By VALiNTRY360 November 04, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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