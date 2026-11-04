Eritrea: Over 80 Youth Graduate From Vocational Training In Adi-Tekelezan

Over 80 young trainees who had been attending a three-month vocational training program comprising theoretical and practical courses in the Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone graduated on 31 October.

Mr. Neraeyo Rezene, Head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) in the sub-zone, said that the training covered water and electrical installation, computer technology, and hairdressing. He indicated that the objective of the training was to develop the capacities of young people.

Lieutenant Colonel Yemane Mebrahtu, Administrator of the Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone, commended the contribution being made by NUEYS in collaboration with its partners to equip young people with vocational skills and enable them to become more productive members of society. He also called on the trainees to put the skills they had acquired into practice and further upgrade their professional competence.

Ms. Shamla Gebrekidan, Head of the Projects Unit at the NUEYS branch in Anseba Region, said that over the past 10 years, in addition to organizing vocational training programs, the union had provided interest-free loan opportunities to encourage trainees and help them establish their own businesses. She also indicated that six women had been provided with beehives and the necessary equipment for beekeeping and called on the trainees to make effective use of the opportunities provided to them.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.