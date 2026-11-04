Umerov Outlines Initial Results Of Talks In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team.

“Today in Brussels, we held two important meetings with our partners. The first focused on the Prosperity Plan for Ukraine. This is one of the key documents we are currently working on with our partners. It will define how we rebuild Ukraine after the war, attract investment, and create opportunities for our economy to grow,” Umerov said.

According to him, representatives of the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank and BlackRock worked on the document together with the Ukrainian team, which included experts from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the President.

“We are not disclosing details yet. Substantive work on the document is underway. Together with our partners, we agreed on specific next steps and deadlines. We will share the results later,” Umerov said.

According to him, the second meeting focused on funding for Ukraine in 2027.

“Together with the teams from the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Finance, and the Office of the President, we presented our calculations for next year's war effort: how much funding is needed, what deficit we need to cover, and which sources could provide it. We also discussed the threats Russia poses to Ukraine and all of Europe, as well as joint steps to counter them,” Umerov said.

He noted that work with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine would continue tomorrow.

“This is about the security of our country and a new security architecture for all of Europe after the war. Ukraine is an integral part of it. Long-term security for Europe is impossible without long-term security for Ukraine. That is why we are working in parallel on security guarantees, recovery, and economic development. These are all parts of one plan for Ukraine's future,” the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service explained.

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As reported earlier, Rustem Umerov said that on November 4 and 5, the Ukrainian delegation would meet in Brussels with representatives of the United States, the European Commission, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO and the World Bank to work on the Prosperity Plan and security guarantees for Ukraine.

File photo: Office of the President of Ukraine