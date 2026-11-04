Michigan Houses For Cash Publishes Water-Damage Seller Guide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lincoln Park, Michigan, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Park, Michigan - October 28, 2026 -

Michigan Houses For Cash has published a guide explaining how owners of water-damaged homes can evaluate as-is sales, repair decisions and cash offers across Metro Detroit and surrounding Michigan communities.







Water damage can leave homeowners weighing repair costs against the practical demands of selling a property. Michigan Houses For Cash, a homebuying company based in Lincoln Park, Michigan, published a guide on October 14 explaining how cash purchases work for homes affected by leaks, flooding and other moisture problems. The resource adds property-condition guidance to the company's " We Buy Houses in Metro Detroit " service information.

Written by founder Sergio Aguinaga, "How Cash Buyers Simplify Selling Homes With Water Damage" covers the questions owners may face before requesting an offer. It discusses the condition of the building, the extent of damage, potential repair work and the steps involved in a direct sale. Its focus is the decision facing an owner who has a damaged property to sell, rather than the regional asking price of an undamaged house.

"An owner dealing with water damage needs to understand what selling the house in its current condition involves," said Sergio Aguinaga, owner and CEO of Michigan Houses For Cash. "This guide explains the questions to ask about repairs, the offer and the closing date before deciding how to proceed."

The guide distinguishes selling a property as-is from repairing it before putting it on the market. An as-is sale offers a home in its existing condition, with the buyer accounting for that condition in the offer. Michigan Houses For Cash says it purchases homes without requiring sellers to complete repairs first. A cash purchase also avoids reliance on the buyer obtaining a mortgage, although closing still depends on the agreed transaction terms.

Topics include damage from plumbing failures, roof leaks and basement flooding. The article explains that visible staining may be only one part of a property's condition and describes how repair needs enter a buyer's evaluation. Owners considering the company's We Buy Houses in Metro Detroit service can use the resource to understand why a property visit and a discussion of known damage matter before an offer is accepted.

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Publication comes as the region's supply of homes for sale has increased. Realtor.com's September 2026 Monthly Housing Trends Report recorded 13% more active listings in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area than a year earlier. Its median asking price was $274,950, unchanged over the same period. These figures describe the broader listing market; the condition and location of a damaged home remain relevant to its individual offer.

The resource also sets out the sequence of a cash sale, from contacting a buyer and arranging a property visit to receiving an offer and agreeing on a closing date. It identifies questions about repairs and the seller's preferred schedule before paperwork is completed. This gives the company's existing service pages a more specific companion for owners whose main concern is the condition of their home.

Michigan Houses For Cash serves Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties. Aguinaga is a Detroit native who earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer and Electrical Engineering at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, according to the company biography. He worked in the automotive industry for eight years before establishing the business.

The October guide is available without charge on the company's website. It joins resources covering inherited properties and other circumstances that can affect a sale. Together with the firm's published process and service-area information, it gives Metro Detroit homeowners a place to review the practical steps of an as-is purchase before discussing their own property.

About Michigan Houses For Cash

Michigan Houses For Cash is a Lincoln Park, Michigan-based homebuying company founded by Sergio Aguinaga. It purchases houses in their existing condition across Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

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For more information about Michigan Houses For Cash, contact the company here:

Michigan Houses For Cash

Sergio Aguinaga

(248) 654-8393

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Michigan Houses For Cash

763 Lincoln Ave

Lincoln Park, MI 48146

CONTACT: Sergio Aguinaga