Students In Ontario Prepare To Walk Out Of Classes And Rally Against Attacks On Postsecondary Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release - November 4, 2026

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario will comment on the conclusion of its 2026 Ontario Lobby Week and the coordinated province-wide campus walk outs taking place on November 5th under the Hands Off Our Education campaign. The Federation's campaign demands a reversal of the OSAP changes, the 2% tuition fee increases, and the underfunding of education.

When: November 5th, 2026

Where: Queen's Park Media Studio, 111 Wellesley St. W, Toronto, ON, M7A 1A2

Who:



Cyrielle Ngeleka, Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario, Chairperson;

Omar Mousa, Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario, National Executive Representative;

Leah St. Germain, Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario, Circle of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Students Representative and OCAD Student; Nicholas Silver, University of Toronto Graduate Students' Union, Vice-President External and PhD Student

This day is an escalation of the CFS-Ontario's Hands Off Our Education campaign. Students continue to demand:



Grants not loans; remove all interest on OSAP loans;

An end to the tuition hikes; Cessation of government interference on admissions, research security plans and student fees.

Quick Facts:



In February, MCURES announced a 2% increase to tuition fees and major changes to OSAP, capping the available grants to a maximum of 25%, while opening up to a minimum of 75% loans.

From 2023-2025, the province spent $465 million more on OSAP grants, in which 95% of that went to private career college students.



The Federation met with MPP's across parties from November 1st to 4th, presenting lobby recommendations For the Future of Students 15+ walkouts are planned on various campuses in regions across Ontario. Students will be rallying, picketing, and gathering to emphasize their demands and highlight student power. Many sector partners, including faculty and campus labour unions, will be present on many campuses - lending their support and solidarity.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.

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For further information on the campaign or to set up an interview, contact:

Adaeze Mbalaja, Campaigns and Communications Coordinator, at 647-608-4074 or ...

Cyrielle Ngeleka, CFS-Ontario Chairperson, at ...