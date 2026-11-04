Brett Louis Thomas Announces November 27 Release Of Crescent City Country

Brett Louis Thomas

Louisiana artist's forthcoming album brings New Orleans storytelling together with Nashville musicians and a musical ambition decades in the making

- Brett Louis ThomasNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana country music artist Brett Louis Thomas will release *Crescent City Country* on November 27th, bringing his New Orleans roots and Nashville recording experience together in a project shaped by years spent performing, building a business, raising a family, and finding his way back to music.Recorded through sessions at Beaird Music Group in Nashville, the project reflects a collaborative approach built around original songwriting and live instrumental performances. Working with producer and bassist Eli Beaird, Thomas has recorded alongside musicians including Pat McGrath, James Mitchell, Wil Houchens, Miles McPherson, Wanda Vick and Kyle Kimbrell.Additional Nashville sessions have included Evan Hutchings, Troy Lancaster, Billy Nobel, Steve Nathan, Andy Ellison and Devin Malone. Their contributions represent an essential part of Thomas's recording process, with musicians bringing individual interpretations, arrangements, and instrumental performances to the songs.For Thomas, those collaborations are part of what makes returning to music meaningful.“A song starts with an idea, a feeling, or something that happened in your life,” Thomas said.“Then you sit in a room with musicians who hear things in it that you hadn't even imagined. Working with Eli and these players has been one of the most rewarding parts of this whole experience. Their names deserve to be part of the story because their playing is part of the music.”"Crescent City Country" takes its name from the two places that inform Thomas's musical identity: the New Orleans area, where his experiences and stories began, and the country tradition that gives those stories a musical home. His songwriting draws on love, longing, humor, resilience, and the complicated business of starting again.A former French Quarter performer, Thomas shifted his attention toward business and family after Hurricane Katrina. He went on to build Rhino Web Studios, while the ambition to write, record, and perform his own music remained largely unfinished...although he continued writing in private.A conversation with his daughter helped bring that ambition back into focus. Her observation that he had not followed his own dream prompted Thomas to reconsider how much longer he intended to wait.Returning to music in his 50s, he began turning that decision into writing sessions, Nashville recordings, and a growing catalog of original material. The forthcoming album marks another step in that return, connecting his earlier performing years with the perspective gained during the life that followed.The announcement follows releases including“It's Not Heaven (If I'm Not With You),”“Kisses Are the Coffee of Love,”“Bourbon Street Rain,” and“Give Me Some More.” His latest release,“My Blue Guitar,” is available now, with its music video having premiered October 31.Alongside recording, Thomas has returned to live songwriter settings, including appearances at Nashville's Bluebird Café open mic and the Commodore Grill. Those performances provide opportunities to introduce songs directly to listeners and participate in the songwriting community surrounding his Nashville work.Throughout the project, Thomas has emphasized the people behind the recordings. The instrumental performances come from musicians playing the material in the studio, making the recording credits part of the album's story as well as its sound."Crescent City Country" is scheduled for release November 27, 2026. Music, videos, and release updates are available at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">brettthomasmusic.**About Brett Louis Thomas**Brett Louis Thomas is a Louisiana country singer and songwriter based in the New Orleans area. His music combines country storytelling with the experiences and character of his Louisiana upbringing. After performing in the French Quarter earlier in life and spending years focused on business and family, Thomas returned to recording in 2025 and performing original music.**Media Contact**Buffy Thomas615-998-8706brettthomasmusic

Morgan Thomas

Rhino Digital, LLC

+1 504-875-5036

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Brett Louis Thomas Announces November 27 Release of Crescent City Country News Provided By Rhino Digital, LLC November 04, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media



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