Services Pacer Jayant Goyat Hails Red-Ball Cricket As Ultimate Test

Services Pacer Shines Against Delhi

Services fast bowler Jayant Goyat said red-ball cricket remains the toughest and most important format of the game after his five-wicket haul against Delhi in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at the Palam Stadium here. The 21-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler, who is also serving in the Indian Air Force after being recruited under the Agnipath scheme, picked up five wickets in Delhi's first innings to help Services bowl them out for 344. Despite his effort, Delhi secured a 78-run first-innings lead. Services responded strongly with the bat, reaching 280/5 at stumps on Day 3, with Mohit Ahlawat scoring a hard-fought 142 and skipper Rajat Paliwal unbeaten on 62. Vineet Dhankhar was also at the crease as Services took a 202-run lead with five wickets in hand.

Strategic Approach to the Game

Reflecting on the team's approach, Goyat said the plan was to restrict Delhi's lead and build a strong response with the bat. "Today we had a plan to bowl them out under 50 [run lead], meaning we didn't want to give them a lead of more than 80. We stuck to that plan, got them out quickly, and you saw our batting today. We batted really well with a lot of positive intent. So far, our plan is working out perfectly," Goyat told ANI.

The Importance of Red-Ball Cricket

The young pacer also underlined the importance of Test cricket, describing it as the ultimate test of a player's patience and skills. "Red-ball is the main format of cricket. It's the toughest. It tests your patience in every way. Red-ball is the real game, and it's still very important today," he said.

With the match set to enter its final day on Thursday, Goyat said the approach in white-ball cricket was not very different, with bowlers required to balance run-saving and wicket-taking. "With white-ball, it's pretty much the same. You just have to bowl a bit to save runs, and you have to bowl to take wickets. That's about it, the intent remains the same," he said.

Support for Agniveer Service Extension

Goyat also welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of a two-year extension of service for Agniveers under the revised 'Second Tour of Duty' arrangement, saying it would provide them with more opportunities to develop their careers. "It's a good thing. It will really help us grow and advance in our careers. It's a great step," he said.

Under the revised arrangement, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be enrolled into the regular Armed Forces on merit after their initial four-year tenure. The remaining 75 per cent will have the option of a second engagement for two additional years. At the end of the six-year period, those willing to continue will be considered for regular enrolment, subject to prescribed selection criteria. The second engagement period will also carry higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and cumulative seniority benefits. For Goyat, the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign has provided an opportunity to showcase his bowling in the longer format while continuing his service in the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)