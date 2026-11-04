Fox Factory Appoints Troy Henige As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Builds on FOX's engineering strengths to advance enterprise-wide innovation and product development

DULUTH, Ga, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the“Company”), a premium brand and a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide, today announced the promotion of Troy Henige to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), marking the next evolution in the company's commitment to engineering excellence, product innovation, and technology leadership.









Troy Henige, Chief Technology Officer, Fox Factory

As FOX continues to evolve as a product-led, innovation-driven company, the establishment of enterprise-level technology leadership is a natural next step. The new CTO role is a strategic addition to FOX's existing engineering capabilities, designed to connect and amplify the strengths of its individual businesses, accelerate innovation, and unlock new opportunities for collaboration and technology development across the enterprise.

In this newly established role, Troy will lead FOX's enterprise technology vision, strategy, and product roadmap, working closely with business and engineering leaders to advance shared priorities, strengthen technical capabilities, and drive continued product differentiation.

Throughout his tenure, Troy has worked across a broad range of recreational product categories, including snowmobile, side-by-side, motorcycle, automotive aftermarket, and original equipment automotive applications. His experience across multiple businesses and markets has given him a unique perspective on FOX's engineering capabilities and the opportunities to leverage technology and innovation across the enterprise.

As CTO, Troy will report directly to Interim Chief Executive Officer Doug Grimm and join FOX's Executive Leadership Team, while continuing to work closely with Paul Stecher, President of PVG, on the day-to-day engineering priorities of the business. He will also chair FOX's enterprise Technology Council, bringing together engineering leaders across the organization to strengthen collaboration, align technology priorities, and leverage shared expertise.

A graduate of Kettering University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Troy began his career through a co-op program at General Motors (GM) before moving into motorcycle suspension product development at Progressive Suspension. He brings more than a decade of experience at FOX, most recently serving as Vice President of Engineering for the Powered Vehicle Group (PVG).

Available Information

Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investor Relations section of its website ( ) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on- and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Method Race Wheels, and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers. The Company also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

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Media:

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at