Phillips Law Group Attorneys Bring 235+ Years Of Litigation Experience

Phillips Law Group attorneys bring more than 235 years of combined litigation experience.

Firm reports a combined depth of litigation experience across attorneys handling serious personal injury matters.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers reports that its attorneys bring more than 235 years of combined litigation experience to personal injury matters. The firm says that depth of experience supports its work for people and families affected by vehicle crashes, catastrophic injuries, premises claims, wrongful death, sexual abuse, and other serious injuries.According to firm data, 14 Phillips Law Group attorneys each have more than 10 years of litigation experience in car accident cases and personal injury cases. The combined figure reflects the experience of attorneys across the firm, rather than that of a single lawyer or a single practice area.The firm identifies several attorneys whose experience contributes to that total: Jeffrey L. Phillips, 35 years; Ruthann James, 34 years; Timothy Tonkin, 25 years; Nasser Abujbarah, 18 years; Dennis Evans, 15 years; Michael Johannes Blom, 14 years; Montana Thompson, 13 years; Joel Fugate, 11 years; and Lucas Frei, 11 years.Founding partner Jeffrey L. Phillips is a trial lawyer whose practice includes auto, truck and motorcycle accidents, catastrophic injuries, defective products and drugs, premises claims, and employment class actions. His attorney profile reports more than 40 jury trials as lead counsel and more than 155,000 consumer clients represented by Phillips and his firms.Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah represents clients in motor vehicle accident, premises liability, wrongful death and sexual assault matters. His attorney profile lists multi-million-dollar auto accident case results, including a $3 million result. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.For people looking for Phillips Law Group personal injury attorneys, the firm says its experience is paired with case preparation that may include gathering records, preserving evidence, identifying responsible parties and documenting losses. When a fair resolution is not offered, Phillips Law Group has the resources to fund and pursue substantial litigation, including cases against large corporations and institutions.Phillips Law Group has been helping accident victims for more than 30 years. Through tough litigation, the firm has won over $2 billion for its clients, a historical result that does not guarantee a similar result in a future case. The firm also reports more than 4,000 five-star reviews across the internet and a 99.5% success rate in the cases it has chosen to take on. As of October 29, 2026, Phillips Law Group reports that 167 personal injury attorneys are actively working on personal injury cases.Best Lawyers lists Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah and attorney Maria Raciti in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and the firm's Best Lawyers profile includes a Best Law Firms award. These recognitions are separate from the firm's reported combined-experience total and internal success-rate figure.More information about the firm's car accident cases, other personal injury matters and Phillips Law Group case results is available online.About Phillips Law Group - Injury LawyersPhillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers represents individuals and families in Arizona personal injury matters. The firm handles claims involving vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, premises liability, sexual abuse and other serious injuries.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers

+1 602-222-2222

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Phillips Law Group Attorneys Bring 235+ Years of Litigation Experience News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC November 04, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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