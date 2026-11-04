Award-Winning Entrepreneur Renee Carbone Fleming Expands BADASS QUEENTM Brand With Wine And Luxury Caftan Collection

Renee, founder of BADASS QUEENTM, celebrates the launch of her signature wine collection and luxury-inspired caftan line in Rhode Island, expanding her lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering women over 40.

The BADASS QUEENTM Wine collection features six signature varietals, each celebrating a different expression of women's confidence, resilience, and reinvention.

The BADASS QUEENTM luxury-inspired caftan collection celebrates individuality, effortless elegance, and confident self-expression for women at every stage of life.

Rhode Island entrepreneur brings her message of reinvention, confidence, and female empowerment into the lifestyle market.

- Renee, Founder of BADASS QUEENTMWARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reinvention doesn't come with an expiration date, and neither does ambition.That's the message behind the latest expansion of BADASS QUEENTM, the lifestyle and empowerment brand founded by award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker, and personal branding strategist Renee.With the launch of a signature six-varietal wine collection and luxury-inspired caftan line, Renee is transforming her mission of empowering women over 40 into a lifestyle experience that celebrates confidence, individuality, resilience, and the freedom to write your own next chapter.The expansion was recently celebrated at an in-person launch event in Rhode Island, bringing together friends, family, supporters, entrepreneurs, and members of the BADASS QUEENTM community for an evening of connection, fashion, wine, and celebration.But for Renee, the milestone represents something far more personal."This was never just about creating a wine collection or launching a fashion line," said Renee. "It's about every woman who's been through some things, picked herself back up, and decided she wasn't finished yet. We've spent years showing up for everyone else. It's time we remember that our dreams, our happiness, and our ambitions matter, too."Six Wines. Six Personalities. One Powerful Message.The BADASS QUEENTM Wine collection features six distinct varietals, each named to represent a different dimension of the female experience.The Boldest Chapter Yet Cabernet Sauvignon celebrates women embracing the possibilities still ahead.Watch Me Rise Chardonnay honors resilience, courage, and the determination to rise through life's challenges.Unapologetically Her Sauvignon Blanc represents the freedom to embrace individuality without seeking permission or approval.Unfiltered & Unstoppable Merlot celebrates authenticity, confidence, and refusing to shrink to meet others' expectations.Unburdened & Free Pinot Noir reflects the liberation that comes from releasing what no longer serves us.Crown Yourself Sparkling Rosé reminds women that they don't need outside validation to recognize their own worth."Every woman has a story, and every bottle represents part of that journey," Renee explained. "There are chapters that challenge us, chapters that change us, and chapters that remind us exactly who we are. I wanted these wines to celebrate all of them."The collection goes beyond traditional wine branding by connecting each varietal to the emotions, experiences, and personal milestones that shape women's lives.Bringing Confidence Into FashionComplementing the wine collection is BADASS QUEENTM's luxury-inspired caftan line, featuring flowing silhouettes, distinctive prints, and glamorous styling designed to celebrate individuality and effortless elegance.For Renee, fashion is another expression of the brand's central philosophy: women should feel confident, visible, and beautiful at every age."I want women to stop saving the good stuff for someday," she said. "Wear the fabulous outfit. Celebrate the little victories. Take the trip. Start the business. Life is happening right now, and we deserve to enjoy it."Together, the wine and fashion collections represent a natural extension of BADASS QUEENTM's mission to inspire women to live more confidently and unapologetically.An Entrepreneurial Journey Built on Empowering WomenThe launch marks another chapter in Renee's entrepreneurial journey, which spans more than a decade of business leadership, mentoring, and developing successful sales organizations generating millions in cumulative revenue.Her growing business portfolio includes the BADASS QUEENTM Personal Branding & Media Agency, coaching and mentorship programs, published books, and the Unapologetically Badass podcast, where she shares conversations about entrepreneurship, resilience, personal growth, and reinvention.Her work has earned national recognition, including being named the International Association of Top Professionals' Top Empowerment Coach of the Year for 2025 and Top Empowerment & Personal Branding Coach of the Decade for 2026. Her accomplishments have also been highlighted on the NASDAQ billboard in New York City's Times Square.Yet despite the recognition, Renee remains focused on the women who see their own possibilities reflected in her journey."I've had incredible successes, but I've also experienced setbacks, disappointments, and moments when I questioned everything," she shared. "I want women to see that you don't need a perfect story to create an extraordinary next chapter."Building More Than a Business. Creating a Legacy.As BADASS QUEENTM continues to expand, Renee envisions a recognizable lifestyle brand that brings together empowerment, entrepreneurship, community, and self-expression.Her mission is especially meaningful for women navigating midlife transitions, career changes, empty nests, divorce, or the desire to rediscover themselves beyond the roles they've spent years fulfilling.Beyond encouraging confidence, Renee advocates for financial independence, personal visibility, and the creation of multiple income streams, challenging women to think bigger about their future."Success isn't just about how much money you make or how many awards you receive," Renee said. "It's about what you build, who you impact, and what you leave behind. I'm building something I want to outlive me. If BADASS QUEENTM inspires women to believe they're capable of more, to take chances, and to create lives they're genuinely excited about, that's a legacy worth building."For Renee, the wine and caftan launch is not the culmination of that vision. It's another expression of it.Because the boldest chapter of a woman's life may be the one she hasn't written yet.About BADASS QUEENTMFounded by award-winning entrepreneur, author, and women's empowerment advocate Renee, BADASS QUEENTM is a lifestyle and empowerment brand dedicated to inspiring women over 40 to embrace reinvention, elevate their confidence, build financial independence, and live unapologetically. The brand encompasses personal branding, coaching, media, wine, fashion, and community-driven experiences.Media ContactBADASS QUEENTMFounder: ReneeWebsite:Wine Collection:Caftan Collection:

Renee Carbone Fleming

Sparkle Queens LLC

+1 508-450-5837

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Award-Winning Entrepreneur Renee Carbone Fleming Expands BADASS QUEENTM Brand With Wine and Luxury Caftan Collection News Provided By Sparkle Queens LLC November 04, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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