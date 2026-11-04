Collins Family Movers Prepares Chicago Households For The Spring 2027 Moving Season

Collins Family Movers

The family-owned mover outlines early steps for spring moves in Chicago, from booking dates and sorting belongings to packing help from its North Side office.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collins Family Movers, a family-owned moving company with its main office on Montrose Avenue on Chicago's North Side, today shared planning steps for households that expect to move in spring 2027. Many Chicago leases turn over and many school years end in the spring and early summer, so the company encourages households to start planning well before the weather warms up. Spring moves in Chicago are planned from the office at 2742 W Montrose Ave. The office serves city neighborhoods such as Lakeview, Lincoln Square, Albany Park, Uptown and the West Loop, along with nearby suburbs such as Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park and Arlington Heights. Households that want local movers in Chicago for a spring date can request a quote early and hold a date that fits the lease or closing schedule. Those who want one moving company in Chicago for a move within the city, to a suburb or to another state can plan all of it with the same company.The first step is the date. A household that knows its lease end date or closing date can book around it and keep a backup day in mind. Weekday moves often leave more choice than weekends. Buildings with freight elevators or set move hours may also need their own reservation, and that step is easier to handle weeks ahead than days ahead. The second step is sorting. Winter is a good time to go room by room and decide what to keep, sell, donate or recycle. Every item that leaves before move day is one less item to pack, carry and unpack. Closets, basements, storage lockers and garages tend to hold the most forgotten items, so they are good places to start. A simple list of large pieces, such as sofas, dressers, pianos and exercise equipment, also helps the company plan the right help for the day.The third step is packing. Households that start early can pack books, decor and off-season clothes first and leave daily items for the last week. Those short on time can book the company's packing services to box and wrap the home before the truck arrives. Collins also offers piano moving, large item moving and labor-only help for households that rent their own truck or container. Renters have one more item on the list. The City of Chicago summary of its Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance says a landlord must return a security deposit, plus any interest due, within 45 days after the tenant leaves, with an itemized statement of any deductions within 30 days. Owner-occupied buildings with six or fewer units are not covered, so renters can confirm which rules apply before they hand back the keys.Households can also check a mover before they book. For moves inside Illinois, the State of Illinois household mover search lets consumers look up movers licensed by the Illinois Commerce Commission. For moves to another state, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Protect Your Move program explains how to look up a mover's USDOT number. Both checks take only a few minutes.The last step is the paperwork around the new address. The U.S. Postal Service lets households file a change of address online, and doing it a few weeks early keeps mail moving to the right place. Setting up utilities and internet at the new home before move day also helps the first night in the new place go smoothly.Households planning a spring 2027 move in Chicago can request a free quote through the Collins Family Movers website. Sharing the size of the home, both addresses, any building rules and a first and second choice of date helps the company plan the move from its Montrose Avenue office.About Collins Family MoversCollins Family Movers is a family-owned moving company with offices at 2742 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 and 15150 W Park Pl Suite 215, Goodyear, AZ 85395. The company handles local, long-distance, Illinois intrastate, residential, apartment, commercial, labor-only, piano, large item and packing moves. It serves Chicago, its suburbs and the rest of Illinois, the Phoenix metro, and out-of-state moves that start in Chicago.

Richard Supran

Collins Family Movers

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Collins Family Movers Prepares Chicago Households for the Spring 2027 Moving Season News Provided By Rotate Digital November 04, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



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