Museum Of Flaviar Opens Call For Whiskey Lovers To Create Its Next Community Exhibition

Flaviar

Bottles, caps, barrels and more become original art, with selected works joining a digital Flaviar Hall of Fame and a grand prize trip to Frey Ranch Distillery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flaviar today announced an open call for whiskey lovers everywhere to transform the materials of whiskey into original works of art for the Museum of Flaviar's first community exhibition. Artists, craftspeople, hobbyists and collectors are invited to submit creations made from bottles, caps, closures, barrels, vials and other whiskey-related materials at Flaviar's Official Whiskey Art Competition website:The announcement follows the opening of Museum of Flaviar: An Exhibition of Whiskey, Art and Imagination, a limited-time cultural experience at the landmark San Francisco hotel. On view through December 31, 2026, the exhibition brings together 15 original artworks that playfully reimagine familiar masterpieces and artistic traditions with whiskey as the central character, inviting visitors to look closer, raise a glass and experience whiskey beyond the bottle.Where the physical museum presents a singular artistic vision, the online community exhibition opens the doors to the people who know and love whiskey best and gives them a lasting place in the story.“We've all kept an empty whiskey bottle because it looked too good to throw away. Well, here's your excuse to finally do something with it. Turn it into a lamp, build a sculpture, make something wonderfully ridiculous. You don't need to be an artist or have any special skills. We want to see what happens when whiskey lovers let their imaginations run a little wild. And if it gives you a reason to finish another bottle, who are we to judge?” says Grisa Soba, Flaviar Co-Founder.Submissions are now open and will close on December 31, 2026, with weekly submission features and community voting taking place from October through December. In early January, the ten community-selected finalists and the curator panel will be announced. Then, on January 15, the grand-prize winner and the winning artwork will be announced, along with the story behind it, and curator commentary.Community voting will determine ten finalists, whose works and artist profiles will be revealed in early January. A curator panel representing Flaviar and the creative community will then review the finalists.The grand-prize winner will receive a VIP trip for two to Frey Ranch Distillery in Nevada, including two economy class tickets and a one-night accommodation stay in Reno, Nevada. The visit features a guided tour of the distillery and its fields, an explanation of the distillation process, and a tasting of selected whiskey. The top three finalists will each receive 1x Advent Calendar for 5 years in a row, from 2027 through 2031.While the official submission process will be handled via Flaviar's website, participants are encouraged to share their work-in-progress and finished pieces on social media, tagging Flaviar. Flaviar members will also receive updates and voting information via email.Entry details, eligibility requirements and official rules are available can be found at: .Must be of legal drinking age to enter. Eligibility restrictions apply. See official rules for details.ABOUT FLAVIARFlaviar is on a mission to Bring Good Spirits to Life through an ecosystem of discovery, education and access, helping enthusiasts explore exceptional spirits through curated experiences, exclusive releases and a global community of collectors.

Curich Weiss Amplify

Curich Weiss Amplify

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Museum of Flaviar Opens Call for Whiskey Lovers to Create Its Next Community Exhibition News Provided By Curich Weiss Amplify November 04, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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