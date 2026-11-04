Eritrea: Discussion Forum On Ensuring Quality Of Education In Southern Red Sea Region

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Education branch in the Southern Red Sea Region organized a discussion forum on 3 November in the port city of Assab under the theme“Excellence in Teaching and Administration for Quality Education.”

At the forum, which was attended by heads of units, supervisors, heads of education offices in the sub-zones, and school directors, Mr. Feshaye Kidane, Head of the Ministry of Education branch in the region, said that teaching methods are among the major factors determining the quality of education and stressed the importance of conducting self-assessment.

Mr. Feshaye further indicated that students attending boarding and semi-boarding schools are expected to achieve better academic results than those attending other schools and emphasized the need to introduce administrative practices that take this expectation into consideration.

Noting that efforts are being made at various levels to upgrade the capacities of those engaged in teaching and school administration, Mr. Feshaye called on those concerned to make effective use of the opportunities provided and focus on developing their professional competence.

At the occasion, heads of education offices in the sub-zones and units presented views on existing working relations and coordination, as well as delays encountered at the beginning of the current academic year and measures taken to address them.

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