Eritrea: Meeting On Strengthening Organization Of War-Disabled Veterans In Massawa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The National Association of Eritrean War-Disabled Veterans conducted a meeting on 1 November in Massawa sub-zone aimed at strengthening the organization of its members and improving their living conditions.

Mr. Mezekir Girmay, Acting Head of the Association's branch in the Northern Red Sea Region, said that the objective of the meeting was to assess the overall situation of war-disabled veterans and create a conducive environment for strengthening their organization at the administrative area level. He also indicated that strong organization plays an important role in alleviating socio-economic challenges.

Mr. Mezekir further noted that activities focusing on organizing members, covering medical expenses, providing loans and developing capacities have been carried out in Massawa sub-zone, yielding encouraging results. He also expressed appreciation to those who contributed to the implementation of the programs.

Mr. Rezene Feshaha, Director General of the Social Services Department in the Northern Red Sea Region, on his part, called on war-disabled veterans to strengthen their organizational capacity and cooperation with relevant institutions to create favorable conditions for improving their livelihoods and addressing their challenges.

The participants, on their part, called for reinforced efforts to implement programs aimed at improving the livelihoods of war-disabled veterans, giving due attention to challenges associated with age and climatic conditions, addressing shortcomings in the distribution of materials provided by supporting organizations, and resolving problems encountered in the provision of loans. They also presented various comments and recommendations.

The National Association of Eritrean War-Disabled Veterans has 439 members in Massawa sub-zone.

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