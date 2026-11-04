Manpowergroup Named One Of TIME Asia-Pacific's Best Employers 2027
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, November 4, 2026 - ManpowerGroup announced today that it has been named one of TIME Asia-Pacific's Best Employers for 2027, highlighting the company as one of the region's leading employers. The ranking is based on independent surveys of employees across the region and reflects ManpowerGroup's commitment to creating meaningful, sustainable employment opportunities by putting people at the heart of its business.
"Being recognized among TIME Asia-Pacific's Best Employers 2027 is a testament to our continued commitment to building a people-first workplace. At ManpowerGroup India, we believe that investing in our people, fostering an inclusive culture and creating opportunities for growth are fundamental to driving business success. This recognition further strengthens our resolve to create meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities," said Mr. Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India & Middle East.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our people across the region. Their trust and commitment reinforce our belief that meaningful, sustainable employment has the power to change the world. When our people thrive, they help our clients succeed, now and into the future," said François Lançon, Regional President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup.
"We are grateful for the trust our employees have placed in us. Putting people at the heart of everything we do is more than a belief. It shapes how we support our employees every day. Through our Standards of Clarity, Care and Growth, we empower our people to thrive and make a meaningful difference for our clients, colleagues and communities," Carine Rolland, People & Culture Director, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup said.
TIME Asia-Pacific's Best Employers 2027 was based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 full-time and part-time employees across Australia, Hong Kong,
India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
The ranking was determined using two types of evaluations:
Personal Evaluations (Direct): Employees evaluated their own employers, including their willingness to recommend their workplace to friends and family.
Public Evaluations (Indirect): Friends and family of employees, as well as industry peers familiar with the company, provided additional assessments of employers.
Employees were surveyed anonymously through independent online access panels, allowing them to share their views openly and confidentially. Participants identified the country and company or subsidiary where they worked, with rankings open to corporate groups employing more than 1,000 people and operating in at least two Asia Pacific markets.
ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands –
"Being recognized among TIME Asia-Pacific's Best Employers 2027 is a testament to our continued commitment to building a people-first workplace. At ManpowerGroup India, we believe that investing in our people, fostering an inclusive culture and creating opportunities for growth are fundamental to driving business success. This recognition further strengthens our resolve to create meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities," said Mr. Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India & Middle East.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our people across the region. Their trust and commitment reinforce our belief that meaningful, sustainable employment has the power to change the world. When our people thrive, they help our clients succeed, now and into the future," said François Lançon, Regional President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup.
"We are grateful for the trust our employees have placed in us. Putting people at the heart of everything we do is more than a belief. It shapes how we support our employees every day. Through our Standards of Clarity, Care and Growth, we empower our people to thrive and make a meaningful difference for our clients, colleagues and communities," Carine Rolland, People & Culture Director, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup said.
TIME Asia-Pacific's Best Employers 2027 was based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 full-time and part-time employees across Australia, Hong Kong,
India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
The ranking was determined using two types of evaluations:
Personal Evaluations (Direct): Employees evaluated their own employers, including their willingness to recommend their workplace to friends and family.
Public Evaluations (Indirect): Friends and family of employees, as well as industry peers familiar with the company, provided additional assessments of employers.
Employees were surveyed anonymously through independent online access panels, allowing them to share their views openly and confidentially. Participants identified the country and company or subsidiary where they worked, with rankings open to corporate groups employing more than 1,000 people and operating in at least two Asia Pacific markets.
ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands –
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