Whole Health And Wellness Continues To Offer Regenerative Joint Injections In Lansing, KS

MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare provider prepares regenerative joint injections for non-surgical joint care at Whole Health and Wellness in Lansing, KS."Whole Health and Wellness in Lansing, KS, led by board-certified nurse practitioner DeAnna Mahoney, continues offering regenerative joint injections for adults seeking non-surgical joint care. Serving Lansing and Leavenworth County, the family clinic integrates targeted injections into its primary and preventive care services. This conservative approach helps ease joint discomfort and stiffness, supporting natural healing and everyday mobility without surgery or hospital stays.

LANSING, KS - November 04, 2026 - Whole Health and Wellness today announced that it continues to offer regenerative joint injections in Lansing, KS, giving adults in Lansing and Leavenworth County a non-surgical option to support joint health and everyday mobility. The service is provided alongside the clinic's preventive and primary care services. Patients can address joint concerns in the same local practice where they receive their annual physicals and ongoing health monitoring, rather than piecing together care across several offices.

Joint Discomfort Is a Common Challenge for Busy Adults

Joint stiffness and pain affect people at every stage of adult life. Working professionals may notice aching knees or shoulders after long days. Busy parents may feel it while lifting, kneeling, or keeping up with their children's activities. Seniors often describe stiffness that makes walking, gardening, or climbing stairs more difficult.

For many patients in Lansing and surrounding areas, the goal is to stay active and independent for as long as possible. Many say they want to explore conservative, non-surgical options before considering more invasive procedures, and they want a trusted local provider who understands their full health history. That preference has increased interest in regenerative approaches to joint care.

Understanding Regenerative Joint Injections

Regenerative joint injections are in-office procedures in which a clinician delivers a targeted injection into or around a joint. The intent is to support the body's natural healing processes and help calm irritated tissue in the treated area. The approach used for each patient is chosen after a careful evaluation of symptoms, joint condition, medical history, and goals.

Research on regenerative joint injections is still developing, and results vary from person to person. These injections are not a cure for joint conditions and are not right for everyone. At Whole Health and Wellness, they are considered one part of a broader plan that may include lifestyle guidance, activity modification, and other supportive care. Potential benefits may include:



May help reduce joint discomfort and stiffness for some patients

Supports comfort and range of motion during daily activity

Non-surgical, in-office care that generally does not require a hospital stay

Considered as part of an individualized plan based on each patient's health history Includes follow-up so the plan can be adjusted as needs change

Joint Care Within a Familiar Primary Care Setting

What distinguishes the practice's approach is that joint care is connected to whole-person health. Whole Health and Wellness is led by DeAnna Mahoney, owner and board-certified nurse practitioner, and focuses on proactive health monitoring, preventive care, and long-term wellness. Because patients may already see the clinic for physicals and routine health management, the care team can consider overall health, activity level, and metabolic wellness when discussing joint options.

The clinic also emphasizes convenience for local families and professionals. Offering joint injections in Lansing means patients do not have to travel to a larger city for this type of service. The practice works to keep scheduling straightforward so patients can get care without long waits.

“Our patients want to feel good and keep doing the things that matter to them, whether that's playing with their kids, working a full day, or enjoying retirement,” said DeAnna Mahoney, owner and board-certified nurse practitioner at Whole Health and Wellness.“Regenerative joint injections give us another non-surgical option to discuss. We're glad to offer it here in Lansing so neighbors can stay close to home and stay connected to a provider who knows them.”

Mahoney added that careful patient selection is central to the practice's philosophy.“Not every joint problem calls for an injection, and no treatment works the same way for everyone. We review each person's health history, explain what we know and what we don't, and talk openly about what to expect. If another type of care would serve someone better, we'll say so and help them get there.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Adults experiencing joint pain or stiffness can schedule a consultation to learn whether regenerative joint injections in Lansing, K may be appropriate for their situation. During the visit, the care team reviews the patient's health history, current medications, and symptoms, and explains potential options. The practice is welcoming new patients. Coverage for regenerative services can vary, so staff can review payment and insurance questions when appointments are scheduled.

Appointments can be requested through the practice's website or by calling the office directly. Patients can also find directions to the clinic and learn more about joint injection available through the practice. Patients are encouraged to share any treatment plan with their primary care provider and other members of their healthcare team.

About Whole Health and Wellness

Whole Health and Wellness is a family health and wellness practice located in Lansing, Kansas. Led by DeAnna Mahoney, owner and board-certified nurse practitioner, the practice specializes in primary care, annual physicals, preventive health monitoring, and regenerative joint injections. Whole Health and Wellness is committed to providing patients in Lansing and Leavenworth County with accessible, coordinated, non-surgical care options that support mobility, metabolic health, and long-term vitality.