MENAFN - GetNews)"A clinician administers shockwave therapy for joint pain management at Full Motion Integrated Medicine in Arlington, VA."Full Motion Integrated Medicine in Arlington, VA, directed by Brian Morgen, continues offering shockwave therapy for older adults seeking non-invasive joint pain management. Serving Arlington and Northern Virginia, this drug-free care option uses acoustic pressure waves to support circulation, stimulate tissue repair, and ease stiffness. Designed to enhance daily mobility, the therapy provides a structured, conservative alternative to surgery and ongoing pain medication.

ARLINGTON, VA - November 04, 2026 - Full Motion Integrated Medicine today announced that it continues to offer comprehensive shockwave therapy in Arlington, VA, giving older adults a non-invasive option for managing joint pain. The practice uses shockwave therapy as part of an individualized care plan for patients who want to stay active and mobile without relying on surgery or long-term pain medication. The service is available to residents of Arlington and surrounding Northern Virginia communities.

Joint Pain Is a Daily Challenge for Many Older Adults

As people age, joints naturally experience wear and tear. Stiffness in the morning, aching after walking, and discomfort when climbing stairs or getting up from a chair can make everyday activities more difficult. For older adults in Arlington, those limits can affect time spent walking the neighborhood, visiting with family, traveling, or keeping up with hobbies.

Many patients in Arlington and surrounding areas say they want to explore conservative approaches before turning to injections, prescription medication, or surgery. They are also looking for care that is convenient, comfortable, and does not require a long recovery period. That preference has contributed to growing interest in non-invasive therapies that may support comfort and movement.

How Shockwave Therapy Works

Shockwave therapy uses a handheld device to send acoustic pressure waves through the skin to a targeted area of the body. These waves are intended to stimulate the body's natural healing response, encourage circulation to irritated tissue, and help calm pain signals in the treated area. Treatment is performed in the office, does not involve incisions or anesthesia, and sessions are generally brief.

Research on shockwave therapy has been strongest for certain soft tissue conditions, such as tendon-related pain and plantar heel pain, and individual responses vary. Shockwave therapy for joint pain is typically used as one part of a broader plan that may include therapeutic exercise, movement guidance, and other supportive care. Potential benefits of care may include:



May help reduce pain in irritated tendons and soft tissue around painful joints

Supports circulation and the body's natural tissue repair processes

Non-invasive and drug-free, with no incisions or injections

Short in-office sessions that generally allow patients to resume normal activity

Can be combined with other conservative therapies in an individualized plan Supports improved movement and daily function

Comprehensive Care Close to Home

Full Motion Integrated Medicine approaches shockwave therapy as one part of a comprehensive, patient-centered program rather than a stand-alone service. Under the direction of Brian Morgen, Director, patients begin with an evaluation of their symptoms, mobility, and goals. Shockwave therapy is recommended when it fits the patient's condition, and the plan is reassessed over time so it can adjust as needs change. Offering these services locally means older adults in Arlington can receive care close to home without long trips for specialized treatment.

“Many of the people we see aren't looking to slow down. They want to keep walking, traveling, and enjoying time with family, and joint pain can get in the way,” said Brian Morgen, Director of Full Motion Integrated Medicine.“Shockwave therapy gives us a non-invasive, drug-free option to discuss with patients. We're glad to continue offering it here in Arlington so our neighbors have access to it close to home.”

Morgen added that realistic expectations are an important part of the practice's philosophy.“Every patient is different, and shockwave therapy isn't the right fit for everyone. We take time to listen, explain what we know and what we don't, and build a plan around each person's goals. If another type of care would serve someone better, we'll tell them.”

Scheduling an Appointment

Older adults living with joint pain or stiffness can schedule an appointment to learn whether shockwave therapy in Arlington, V may be appropriate for their situation. During the visit, the care team reviews the patient's health history and symptoms, discusses mobility goals, and explains available options. The practice is welcoming new patients, and staff can answer questions about coverage and payment when appointments are made.

Appointments can be requested through the practice's website or by calling the office directly. Patients can also find directions to the clinic and learn more about Arlington shockwave therap available at the practice. Patients with ongoing or severe joint pain are encouraged to consult their primary care provider and to share their treatment plans with their full care team.

About Full Motion Integrated Medicine

Full Motion Integrated Medicine is an integrative medicine practice located in Arlington, Virginia. Directed by Brian Morgen, the practice specializes in shockwave therapy, non-invasive pain management, and care for joint pain and related musculoskeletal conditions. Full Motion Integrated Medicine is committed to providing patients in Arlington and surrounding areas with non-invasive, drug-free treatment options that support mobility, function, and an active lifestyle.