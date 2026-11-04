MENAFN - GetNews)"A physician reviews an anatomical hip model with a patient for non-surgical arthritis pain relief at Thrive Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL."Thrive Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL, led by Medical Director Dr. Eddie Murgasen, continues offering non-surgical arthritis pain relief with a focus on chronic hip pain. Combining physician-led joint rehabilitation with regenerative and anti-inflammatory therapies, the practice helps adults manage stiffness, swelling, and osteoarthritis discomfort. This conservative care option supports active lifestyles and everyday mobility without relying on surgery or long-term pain medication.

FORT MYERS, FL - November 04, 2026 - Thrive Medical Center, a regenerative medicine practice in Fort Myers, today announced that it continues to provide non-surgical care designed to support arthritis pain relief in Fort Myers, FL, with a focus on chronic hip pain. The physician-led practice combines comprehensive joint rehabilitation protocols with targeted anti-inflammatory therapies. The goal is to help adults manage stiffness, swelling, and persistent osteoarthritis discomfort while preserving the mobility needed for an active lifestyle.

A Growing Need for Non-Surgical Joint Care

Arthritis is one of the most common causes of chronic joint pain among older adults nationwide, and hips are among the joints most often affected. For many patients in Fort Myers and surrounding areas, the effects go beyond discomfort. Morning stiffness, swelling after activity, and pain with walking, climbing stairs, or getting out of a chair can limit time on the golf course, in the garden, or with family.

Many local adults in their mid-40s through their 70s say they want to stay active without turning immediately to surgery or relying on long-term pain medication. Interest in evidence-informed, non-invasive approaches to chronic hip pain management has grown alongside that preference. Patients often begin by looking for a hip pain specialist in Fort Myers who can evaluate the full picture of their joint health before recommending a plan.

How the Non-Surgical Approach Works

Thrive Medical Center's approach to non-surgical hip pain treatment in Fort Myers starts with a thorough evaluation of each patient's symptoms, activity goals, and joint function. From there, the care team builds an individualized plan that may include structured joint rehabilitation, movement and strengthening guidance, and targeted anti-inflammatory therapies intended to calm irritated joint tissue. Patients can learn more about the practice's regenerative medicine services for hip pain relief in Fort Myers, F on the clinic's website.

Results vary by patient, and no treatment can promise a specific outcome. Care plans are designed around the following goals:



May help reduce joint inflammation and the stiffness and swelling that come with osteoarthritis

Supports improved range of motion and everyday function

Aims to help patients stay active without relying on long-term pain medication

Offers a non-surgical option to consider before, or alongside, other treatment decisions Includes ongoing reassessment so the plan can adapt as a patient's needs change

Local Access and Individualized Care

Thrive Medical Center is led by its Medical Director, Dr. Eddie Murgasen, and focuses on regenerative and non-surgical approaches to joint pain. Care is built around one-on-one consultations rather than one-size-fits-all protocols, which can be especially important for patients managing arthritis alongside other health conditions. The practice serves Fort Myers and nearby communities, so patients can receive care close to home without traveling long distances for specialized joint services.

“Many of the people we meet are not looking for a quick fix. They want to keep doing the things they enjoy, whether that's walking the beach, traveling, or keeping up with grandchildren,” said Dr. Eddie Murgasen, Medical Director of Thrive Medical Center.“Our role is to evaluate what is driving their hip pain, explain the options clearly, and build a plan that supports their mobility in a way that fits their goals.”

Dr. Murgasen added that setting realistic expectations is central to the practice's philosophy.“Arthritis is a long-term condition, and every patient responds differently. We take a conservative, step-by-step approach, we reassess often, and we're honest about what a treatment may or may not be able to do. Being part of the Fort Myers community means patients deserve that kind of transparency.”

Next Steps for Fort Myers Patients

Adults experiencing chronic hip pain, joint stiffness, or osteoarthritis symptoms can schedule a consultation with the Thrive Medical Center team. During the initial visit, patients can discuss their medical history, review their symptoms and mobility goals, and learn whether a non-surgical care plan may be appropriate. Insurance and coverage questions can be reviewed with the clinic's staff when scheduling. Appointments can be requested through the practice's website or by calling the office directly. Those who want more background can also read recent news coverage of the practice's regenerative approach to joint care and hip pain relief in Fort Myers, F.

Patients are encouraged to speak with their primary care physician or other healthcare providers about any chronic pain and to share their treatment plans with their full care team.

About Thrive Medical Center

Thrive Medical Center is a regenerative medicine practice located in Fort Myers, Florida. Led by Dr. Eddie Murgasen, Medical Director, the practice specializes in non-surgical joint care, regenerative medicine, and rehabilitation protocols for chronic hip pain and arthritis-related conditions. Thrive Medical Center is committed to providing patients in Fort Myers and surrounding areas with non-surgical treatment options that support mobility, function, and long-term joint health.