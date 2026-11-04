Stars And Pipes Plumbing Atlanta Completes Whole Home Repipes For Metro Atlanta Homeowners Facing Recurring Slab Leaks And Pipe Failures

MENAFN - GetNews)"Sean Nelson, owner of Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta, with a company service van in Metro Atlanta."Veteran-owned Lilburn, GA plumber Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta replaced failing water lines with new PEX or copper pipe in several Metro Atlanta homes with recurring slab leaks.

Lilburn, Georgia - November 4, 2026 - Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta, a veteran-owned plumbing business in Lilburn, Georgia, completed several whole home repipes in September 2026 for Metro Atlanta homeowners with recurring leaks under their concrete slabs. Instead of repairing each slab leak as it appeared, the homeowners had all of their interior water supply lines replaced, and the old lines were taken out of service.

Repairing a single slab leak requires locating the leak, breaking through the floor, patching the pipe, and backfilling. When the pipe itself is aging, it can fail again in a new spot and the process starts over. It does not take many of these repeat repairs before the total cost approaches the cost of a whole home repipe.

Many Metro Atlanta homes built from about 1978 to 1995 have polybutylene pipe, which is prone to sudden failure, and older homes often have corroding galvanized steel or copper with repeated pinhole leaks.

"Instead of investing a lot of money to locate the leak, expose the floor, do a band-aid repair, and backfill, just for it to happen again, we usually recommend a whole house repipe so that money can be spent the right way," said Sean Nelson, owner of Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta and a U.S. Army veteran. "You get an updated warranty, an updated water supply, and the old pipes are out of the home or no longer in use."

Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta repipes homes with PEX or copper pipe and quotes one flat, upfront price before any wall is opened. The crew makes small, clean cuts in the drywall so it can be repaired quickly, and Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta can refer homeowners to a drywall repair company it works with.

Most repipes take one full day. Each repipe is backed by a Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta workmanship warranty in addition to the pipe manufacturer's warranty.

Maggie H. hired Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta when a shower leak turned out to be a larger slab leak problem. Sean Nelson and his crew repaired the slab leaks and repiped the first floor of her home. In a five-star review, she described the work as timely and reasonably priced and wrote that Nelson "was honest about the issues we currently have about our old pipe and he was able to explain to us what he's going to do and why he's doing it."

A whole home repipe is an investment in the home, and Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta offers financing through a company called Wisetack so homeowners can pay over time in monthly installments. For qualified customers, most repiping jobs can be financed for around $150 per month.

Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta also offers a $50 discount to veterans, active-duty military, teachers, first responders, and seniors.

Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta serves Gwinnett County and Metro Atlanta, including Lilburn, Lawrenceville, Snellville, Norcross, Tucker, Stone Mountain, Duluth, Peachtree Corners, Decatur, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs.

More information about whole home repiping is available on the Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta website.

About Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta

Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta, LLC is a veteran-owned, family-operated plumbing business in Lilburn, Georgia, founded in 2024 by U.S. Army veteran and Georgia master plumber Sean Nelson (License MP211014). It provides 24/7 residential plumbing service across Gwinnett County and Metro Atlanta, including whole home repiping, leak detection, slab leak repair, water heater service, drain cleaning, sewer line repair, gas line work, and water filtration. Its mission is to give homeowners an honest assessment and an upfront price before any work begins. Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A rating and is a member of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and the Lilburn Business Association.