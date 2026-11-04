Rahway Mover University Van Lines Shares Its No-Deposit, Pay-For-Time-Used Approach To Local Moves In Essex And Union County, NJ

MENAFN - GetNews)"A University Van Lines crew loading furniture at a New Jersey home."The New Jersey moving company, serving local families since 1975, says customers pay only for the hours a move takes, with no deposit to book and free quotes from photos or a short video walkthrough.

Rahway, NJ - November 4, 2026 - University Van Lines, a Rahway-based moving company that has served New Jersey families and businesses since 1975, is sharing how it keeps local moves simple and fair for customers across Essex County, Union County and the greater NJ/NYC area.

The company does not ask for a deposit to book a move. Customers pay only for the time their move actually takes, and any unused hours or packing materials are refunded. Aside from labor, the only other charge is for boxes and packing materials when a customer asks for packing help.

Quotes are free and can be put together from a written list of items, photos or a short video walkthrough, and the company also offers in-person estimates for customers who prefer one, so people can choose whatever is easiest for them. University Van Lines books moves Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University Van Lines handles local home and apartment moves, office and commercial moves, packing and unpacking, piano moves, high-rise moves, art handling and white-glove service. Its crews also load and unload portable storage containers and help with international moves into and out of the New Jersey and New York City area. Crews work out of the company's Rahway warehouse and serve customers within about 100 miles.

"Most people only move a handful of times in their lives, and it can feel like a lot," said a University Van Lines spokesperson. "We try to keep it simple: a clear quote, no deposit, and you only pay for the time we're actually there working. We want people to feel looked after and treated fairly, from the first call to the last box."

To request a free quote, call (732) 882-1060 or visit

About University Van Lines

University Van Lines is a moving company based in Rahway, New Jersey, that has served local families and businesses since 1975. The company offers local, commercial, international and specialty moves, including piano moves, art handling and packing services, across New Jersey, New York, southeastern Connecticut and eastern Pennsylvania. Its mission is to make moving day calm, fair and simple for every customer.