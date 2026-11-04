Spain Construction Market To Reach USD 225.15 Billion By 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Spain Construction Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Spain Construction Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, November 04, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the Spain Construction Market Size is estimated at USD 176.14 billion in 2026, up from USD 167.70 billion in 2025, and is forecast to reach USD 225.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by residential development, commercial construction activity, infrastructure investment, and renovation projects across the country. Public and private sector spending continues to influence construction demand, while transportation infrastructure, energy and utilities projects, and industrial facilities contribute to the development pipeline.

The Spain Construction Market Size reflects demand across residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors, with activity varying by regional investment priorities and project requirements. Residential construction remains connected to housing demand and development opportunities, while commercial projects cover offices, retail properties, industrial facilities, and logistics buildings. Infrastructure construction also forms an important part of the market, particularly through transportation networks and energy-related facilities. These activities create opportunities for contractors, engineering companies, and construction service providers operating across Spain.

The Spain Construction Industry includes both new construction and renovation activities, supported by conventional on-site methods and modern construction approaches. Public investment contributes to infrastructure development, while private capital supports residential and commercial projects. Regional construction activity across Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, and Valencia further influences the market landscape, creating demand for companies with capabilities across different project categories.

Spain Construction Market Growth Drivers

Residential Development and Housing Construction

Residential construction remains an important contributor to the Spain Construction Market, supported by demand for apartments, condominiums, villas, and landed houses. Housing requirements across established urban centres and developing locations continue to influence project planning and construction activity. Developers are assessing opportunities based on local demand, land availability, and the suitability of residential properties for different buyer groups.

Apartment and condominium developments serve urban housing requirements, while villas and landed houses address demand for individual residential properties. These project categories require different construction approaches, design considerations, and investment commitments. Residential development therefore provides opportunities for contractors and suppliers involved in new housing projects as well as the renovation of existing properties.

Infrastructure Investment and Transportation Projects

Transportation infrastructure remains an important area of construction activity, covering roadways, railways, airports, and related facilities. Investment in transportation networks supports connectivity between cities, commercial centres, and industrial locations. Railway infrastructure projects also create opportunities for contractors involved in civil engineering, construction, installation, and associated services.

Energy and utilities construction adds another area of demand, with projects involving essential infrastructure and supporting facilities. Public investment plays an important role in these developments, while specialised contractors contribute technical and construction capabilities. These requirements support the position of infrastructure projects within the Spain Construction Market Trends.

Commercial and Industrial Construction Activity

Commercial construction includes office buildings, retail properties, industrial facilities, logistics buildings, and other non-residential developments. Demand across these categories is influenced by business requirements, commercial property development, and the need for facilities that support distribution and industrial operations.

Industrial and logistics construction provides opportunities for companies undertaking warehouses, production facilities, and related buildings. Office and retail projects contribute to commercial development across major business locations. The combination of these project categories supports demand for construction services across different commercial property requirements.

Renovation and Modern Construction Methods

Renovation activity forms an important part of the construction landscape, alongside new building projects. Property owners and developers undertake renovation work to maintain existing buildings, improve their usability, and address changing property requirements. This creates opportunities for contractors providing refurbishment, structural improvements, and other building services.

Modern methods of construction, including prefabricated and modular approaches, also form part of the market. These methods provide alternatives to conventional on-site construction depending on project specifications, building requirements, and contractor capabilities. Their adoption adds variety to the construction methods available to developers and project owners.

Access This Report in Japanese:

Spain Construction Market Segmentation

The Spain Construction Market is segmented by sector, construction type, construction method, investment source, and geography, reflecting the different sources of demand and project requirements across the country.

By sector: Residential construction includes apartments, condominiums, villas, and landed houses. Commercial construction covers offices, retail properties, industrial and logistics facilities, and other commercial buildings. Infrastructure includes transportation infrastructure, energy and utilities, and other supporting projects.

By construction type: The market covers new construction and renovation. New construction includes the development of residential, commercial, and infrastructure facilities, while renovation covers improvements and refurbishment of existing buildings and assets.

By construction method: Conventional on-site construction remains a key approach, while modern methods include prefabricated and modular construction. The choice depends on project requirements, design specifications, and construction capabilities.

By investment source: Public investment supports infrastructure and other government-backed projects, while private investment contributes to residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

By geography: Regional coverage includes Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia, and the rest of Spain. These regions represent different construction requirements and investment opportunities across the national market.

This segmentation highlights how residential demand, commercial development, infrastructure requirements, and investment sources collectively influence Spain Construction Market Share across the different project categories.

Explore Our Full Library of Real Estate and Construction Research Reports:

Key Players in the Spain Construction Industry

The Spain Construction Industry includes established construction contractors, infrastructure companies, engineering businesses, and specialised service providers. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., Dragados S.A., Acciona Construcción S.A., Ferrovial Construcción S.A., FCC Construcción S.A., and Sacyr Construcción S.A. are among the key companies operating in the market.

Other participants include Elecnor S.A., Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios S.A., TSK Electrónica y Electricidad S.A., Obrascón Huarte Lain (OHLA) S.A., Grupo SANJOSE S.A., Aldesa Construcciones S.A., Vías y Construcciones S.A., and COMSA Corporación. Copasa, Grupo Ortiz, Sorigué, and Rover Grupo also contribute to the competitive landscape.

Public infrastructure organisations, including Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF) and ADIF Alta Velocidad, form part of the wider market ecosystem through their involvement in railway infrastructure development. Competition among construction companies is influenced by project expertise, technical capabilities, execution capacity, and participation in public and private sector developments.

Market Outlook

The Spain Construction Market is expected to maintain steady growth as residential development, commercial building activity, infrastructure investment, and renovation requirements support construction demand. Opportunities across transportation infrastructure, energy and utilities, industrial and logistics facilities, and housing projects provide a broad range of activities for construction companies.

As the market advances towards its forecast value, the ability to undertake different project types, work across regional markets, and respond to public and private investment requirements will remain important for industry participants. The combination of new construction, renovation, and modern construction methods is expected to support the Spain Construction Market Forecast through the coming years, creating opportunities across the country's construction value chain.

For more insights on this market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...