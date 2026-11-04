RMS Introduces Minimally Invasive Aortic Valve Replacement Technique

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- The Queen Alia Heart Institute, operating under the Royal Medical Services (RMS), has introduced a minimally invasive aortic valve replacement technique in collaboration with a medical team from Trier Hospital in Germany.

The new procedure was implemented during a specialized workshop featuring a series of successful surgeries that yielded positive clinical outcomes and accelerated patient recovery times.

Head of the Cardiac Surgery Department, Brig. Gen. Dr. Razi Abu Anzeh explained that the procedure involves a small surgical incision not exceeding four centimeters on the right side of the chest beneath the armpit, avoiding the traditional full sternotomy. He noted that this approach reduces pain, minimizes surgical complications, shortens hospital stays, and offers superior cosmetic results.

Abu Anzeh added that the department will adopt the technique for eligible medical cases, building on its expertise in minimally invasive cardiac procedures, including endoscopic saphenous vein harvesting and minimally invasive mitral valve replacement.

Head of the Surgical Department at the RMS, Brig. Gen. Dr. Bahi Hayasat, stated that introducing this technique aligns with ongoing RMS efforts to advance specialized medical fields and enhance staff capabilities by integrating international expertise and cutting-edge surgical technologies.

Director of the institute, Brig. Gen. Dr. Mohammad Al-Houli, emphasized that adopting this advanced procedure reflects the center's high standard of specialized care and modern medical infrastructure, reaffirming its commitment to providing treatment options aligned with global standards.

//Petra// AF