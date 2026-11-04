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Crown Prince Visits Tehnopol Science And Business Park

Crown Prince Visits Tehnopol Science And Business Park


Date: 2026-11-04 02:40:55

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tallinn, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday visited Tehnopol Science and Business Park in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Crown Prince held a meeting with Head of Tehnopol Accelerator Anne-Liisa Elbrecht, during which they discussed prospects for cooperation and exchange of expertise in the fields of business start-up incubators, research commercialisation, and connecting start-ups in both countries, as well as the latest developments in the sectors of artificial intelligence, digital health, and cybersecurity.

His Royal Highness also observed a demonstration of specialised technological defence systems.

Tehnopol Science and Business Park is the largest science and business park in the Baltic States, home to more than 200 companies specialising in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, cyber security, defence technologies, and digital health.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain accompanied the Crown Prince on the visit.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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