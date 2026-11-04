JTGA Head Lauds Government Response To Soft Loan Demands

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan Tourist Guides Association (JTGA), Ayman Omar, commended the government's response to the association's demands regarding the provision of soft loans for tour guides, following a Cabinet decision granting each tour guide a JD5,000 interest-free loan fully subsidized by the government.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Omar expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities represented by Minister Imad Hijazin and Secretary-General Mohammad Al-Majali in adopting the association's demands and following up on the program's implementation to ease financial burdens on tourist guides.

Omar noted that while the implementation of the program through a designated bank, supported by a deposit from the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), experienced some procedural delays, ongoing efforts are underway to resolve administrative hurdles.

He emphasized that the association remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the involved banking institutions to streamline processing and ensure equal opportunity for all eligible guides to benefit from the financial support.

//Petra// AF