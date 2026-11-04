Zelensky Arrives In Spain
"Important meetings and talks coming up in Madrid. Our top priority is strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, protecting our people, and expanding defense cooperation and production. We are grateful to Spain for the assistance provided. Further support steps are being prepared," Zelensky said.
He noted that contacts with the U.S. side are also scheduled for these days. "We are coordinating with our partners to achieve concrete results on security issues and the next steps toward peace," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky tells Pistorius Ukraine faces chronic shortage of Patriot interceptors
He stressed that what is needed today is protection against Russian strikes and the restoration of peace.
President Volodymyr Zelensky last visited Spain on March 18 this year.
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