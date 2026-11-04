Putin Wants To Freeze War To Keep Troops In Ukraine And Pressure Europe Analyst
"Putin does not want the war to end. He wants to keep it frozen, because that would allow him to maintain a military presence in Ukraine and exert varying degrees of pressure on European countries and Trump, whenever it suits him," he said.
According to the expert, "in fact, he [Putin] wants to return to the situation that existed between 2014 and 2022, but with more terror and a conflict in the Donbas that would remain localized." "He likes this model. Just look at Transnistria, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. There are several frozen conflicts that periodically flare up and then subside. I think that is exactly what Putin wants.Read also: Military analyst: Netherlands and Ukraine could begin mass missile production this year
He added that this would allow Russia to keep its troops there, as Putin does not want to bring soldiers and veterans home, including those who have been through prison and are now fighting and could pose a threat.
"Their return could lead to an even higher crime rate in Russia. So he is not seeking peace he wants a frozen conflict. He can reignite it whenever he chooses or lower its intensity. That is how he maintains his influence in the European region," the analyst said.
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