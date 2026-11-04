Europe Must Secure Its Place At Negotiating Table Dutch Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Ukrinform in The Hague.

"Yes, we are entering a very dangerous period. If Trump, Putin and Xi decide how the world should be organized and where the boundaries of their respective spheres of influence should lie, while Europe is left out of the negotiations, the consequences could be serious. I cannot remember who originally said this, but if you are not at the table, you are on the menu. That is why we must ensure that Europe has a seat at the table," the expert said.

In his view, most European politicians understand the danger and are trying to secure a place for Europe at the negotiating table.

"But if those three leaders are unwilling to give Europe a seat, the situation could become very difficult. Imagine Trump declaring that North and South America fall within the U.S. sphere of influence, China claiming Asia, and Russia taking Europe and perhaps southern Africa. That would be extremely dangerous for Europe," Bolder said.

He added: "At the same time, if Europe realizes that it is being pushed aside, this could encourage greater unity and a stronger awareness of the threats it faces."

"Even populist parties may come to recognize the dangers of allowing Europe to become too divided. But there is a great deal of uncertainty. I am not sure that ordinary people are sufficiently interested in what is happening in the world or in the threats these developments pose. It is important to understand that only a united and cohesive Europe, including the European Union, can guarantee our security. And only in a secure Europe will we be able to maintain our current standard of living. That is why politicians must explain in plain language why Ukraine's security is also our security. So much is at stake," the military analyst said.

Putin wants to freeze war to keep troops in Ukraine and pressure Europe – analyst

He said politicians were not explaining clearly enough what exactly was at stake and what added value the EU brings, despite all its problems, bureaucracy and administrative obstacles.

"The European Union has transformed us into a powerful geopolitical bloc. That is precisely why Putin and Trump dislike it. We must make sure that we remain united and continue to act in a coordinated manner," Bolder said.