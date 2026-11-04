Ukraine's Government Approves Six Key Changes To Strengthen Private Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

The relevant decision, initiated by the ministry, was approved at a government meeting.

The changes are intended to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities as Russia steps up its aerial attacks on critical infrastructure.

The government-approved measure introduces six key changes:



Businesses that have already joined the private air defense system will be able to protect not only their own facilities but also those belonging to other businesses under contractual agreements.

Air defense assets may be transferred for use between authorized businesses based on a joint decision with the Air Force Command.

New eligibility criteria have been introduced for businesses participating in the experimental project: they must have Defense City resident status and/or be designated by the Defense Ministry as critically important enterprises.

Manned aircraft may now be used as part of air defense groups.

The use of interceptor drones has been expanded, with rules established allowing businesses to use warheads and electric detonators. The minimum age for members of businesses' air defense groups has been lowered from 21 to 18.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry stressed that, as before, private air defense operates under the control of military command and as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' unified air defense system.

The private air defense project is being implemented under Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1506 of November 19, 2025.

It allows businesses to provide additional protection for their employees, production facilities and energy infrastructure, which are regularly targeted by Russian drones. The measure also makes it possible to rapidly scale up air defense capabilities without placing an additional burden on the Ukrainian Defense Forces' air defense systems.

Air defense neutralizes 272 of 310 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine overnight

Private air defense groups began combat operations in the spring of 2026.

Nearly 100 businesses had joined the private air defense system as of mid-October. They have already destroyed more than 60 Russian aerial targets.