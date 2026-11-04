Tusk: Democracy Won In America

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the midterm elections in the United States, in which Democrats took control of Congress, stressing that "today, democracy won in America."

Speaking at a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Tusk noted that "President Donald Trump himself, just after the election, said the Democrats did a good job, and I really couldn't agree more with him this time."

Moreover, the Polish prime minister expressed hope that US election results will help stabilize the situation in Europe. He also advised Trump not to overuse the veto in the future. "From my Polish experience, I can say that a veto "cannot help "in conducting good policy."