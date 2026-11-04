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Khamenei: Midterm Results Won't Shift US Stance On Iran

Khamenei: Midterm Results Won't Shift US Stance On Iran


Date: 2026-11-04 02:39:29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei addressed yesterday's midterm elections in the US, in which Republicans were widely defeated, emphasizing that those who believe that a change of US party will shift Washington's hostile stance toward Iran are "gravely mistaken."

Khamenei said that the United States seeks Iran's "unconditional surrender" and stressed that Iran's seizure of control of the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of US military bases in the region were a response to American "aggression and crimes."

Furthermore, the supreme leader warned on Wednesday that Tehran's response to new American attacks will be "far wider."

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