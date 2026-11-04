Google To Invest $15B In Malaysian Data Centers

Google announced on Wednesday that it will invest $15 billion in data centers in Malaysia over the next two years, including expanding an existing facility in Selangor and building new centers in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Google Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat said the construction will create over 37,000 jobs per year, while the data center campuses will create more than 9,000 long-term positions.

"We are very excited about expanding our digital infrastructure here responsibly, investing in resource stewardship, clean energy initiatives, as well as new skilling programmes in order to open pathways to economic opportunity for Malaysians across the country," she said, according to Malay Mail.