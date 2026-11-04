Residents Of Turkiye's Ergani Welcome Proposal To Make District Province

By News Center

Residents of Ergani, a district of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkiye, have expressed excitement and satisfaction after their district was included among the locations being considered for provincial status under the proposed“100 Provinces, 1,000 Districts” initiative put forward by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahceli.

Bahceli reiterated his proposal for the creation of 100 provinces and 1,000 districts two days ago. Ergani is among the districts mentioned as potential candidates for provincial status. With a population of more than 140,000, Ergani is already one of the largest districts in Diyarbakir province, and local residents have welcomed the prospect of becoming a separate province.

Aziz Yilmaz, chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) branch in Ergani, said that provincial status would be a source of great satisfaction for the district.

“We would be extremely happy if Ergani became a province. Our district is located along an intercity highway and has a very advantageous geographical position. It deserves provincial status. Ergani is larger than many existing provinces. If our President approves Devlet Bahceli's proposal, hopefully, we will become a province,” Yilmaz said.

He also highlighted the potential benefits for neighbouring districts, particularly Maden and Alacakaya, which currently belong to Elazig province but are geographically and economically closely connected to Ergani.

“Maden, a district of Elazig, has been closely connected with Ergani for years. This would be very beneficial for Maden as well. Many residents of Maden come to Ergani rather than Elazig. Economically, the district is approximately 90% connected to Ergani. Alacakaya is also within our geographical vicinity. This would be very advantageous for Alacakaya, as it is far from Elazig but very close to Ergani,” he added.

Local shopkeeper Recep Kılıçkap also welcomed the possibility of Ergani becoming a province, saying the change could bring significant economic and social benefits.

“We would be very happy if Ergani became a province. Everything would improve, both financially and socially. Business opportunities would increase, and more people would come to visit. It would be wonderful to welcome them. We have considerable potential, including the neighbouring districts of Dicle, Çermik and Çüngüş. Ergani is well suited to becoming a province. We would like to thank Devlet Bahceli for raising this proposal,” Kılıçkap said.

Another local business owner, Cengiz Ercengiz, said that the inclusion of Ergani among the districts being considered for provincial status was already encouraging. However, he stressed that the district should undertake the necessary preparations before such a change could be implemented.

“We are pleased that our district has been mentioned among the places that could become provinces. However, becoming a province cannot happen overnight. Over the next three to four years, local administrators, civil society organisations and residents should work together to ensure that the district is ready. Once transportation, infrastructure and cemetery-related problems have been addressed, why should Ergani not become a province?” he said.

Ercengiz argued that Ergani deserved provincial status based on its population, political and geographical position, and transportation connections. He also welcomed the proposal put forward by Bahceli, describing it as a positive development for the district and its surrounding communities.

“The proposal and decision put forward by Bahceli and our state have made us very happy. It would benefit neighbouring districts as well. The distance between Ergani and Elazig is around 100 kilometres, while Maden and Alacakaya are only 20–25 kilometres away from Ergani. Therefore, it would be more advantageous for those districts to be connected to us. However, they would have to comply with the decision taken by the state. Both Elazig and Diyarbakir are our homes, and we are all brothers,” Ercengiz said.

Local resident Yasin Aral also described the proposal as encouraging, expressing hope that the initiative would eventually become reality.

“It is very good news. We are delighted that our district's name has also been included among those being considered. Ergani is located along the D-100 highway and has a population of 145,000. It is a large district with an extensive agricultural plain and a well-developed farming and livestock sector. Hopefully, this will not remain just a proposal and will eventually be implemented. We would all be very happy,” Aral said.

He added that incorporating neighbouring districts such as Maden, Çermik, Çüngüş, Alacakaya, Arıcak and Dicle into a potential new province centred on Ergani could also help ease the administrative burden on Diyarbakir.

The proposal has therefore generated considerable enthusiasm among Ergani residents, who see provincial status as an opportunity to strengthen the district's administrative position, attract investment, expand business activity and improve public services across the surrounding region.